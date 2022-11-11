Deputy continues family tradition, with Army service

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Osborn joined the military to continue a family tradition of service. His grandfather served in the Army in Germany during World War II and transferred units to the efforts in the Pacific after the war ended.

“(Enlisting) was something I always wanted to do, I thought it was interesting,” Osborn said. “My grandpa was in World War II, and I am the only one in the family (who has served) since him. I wanted to keep the tradition going somewhat.”

He treasures his grandfather’s war time photo album and World War II uniform, which he has as keepsakes.

“I was interested in that,” he said. “I like that type of history.”

In the military, he said, he found he enjoyed basic training, which he served at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He recalls shooting a variety of guns, enduring winter ice storms and, ultimately, making several lifelong friends.

“I enjoyed all the training we got to do, I loved it. That was one of my favorite things I have ever done,” Osborn said. “All the stuff you got to do was just fun. I have friends from basic training that you stay in contact with for the rest of your life.”

While at Fort Sill, he looked at the many opportunities within the Army, including the infantry which was where his grandfather served. However, Osborn went down a different military path in one of the more difficult positions to attain — human intelligence collection.

“I wasn’t 100% sure. My grandpa was infantry, so I looked at that and then I looked at all the other stuff,” he said. “(Human intelligence collection) is one of the hardest jobs to pass. I didn’t know that, but I managed to somehow make it through.”

Osborn was part of the Joint Task Force as a human intelligence collector (MOS 35M) that focuses on collecting information regarding enemy details.

“My job was called 35 Mike, that’s the number it’s identified as, but it’s human intelligence collection. So, I was an interrogator, and I ran informants’ sources,” he said.

Osborn was based out of an intelligence readiness facility in Fort Riley, Kansas, and flown wherever his skillset was needed. As expected, further details are highly classified.

“You can’t really talk about that job much, a lot of stuff you do was of the classified nature,” Osborn said.

After serving one enlistment, about three years and 33 weeks, he was ready to move on to pursue another life goal, serving in law enforcement.

“I just wanted something different. I did enjoy my time in the army, I was just gone a lot,” Osborn said. “I always wanted to be a police officer as well. My aunt and uncle were state troopers in this area. I always thought that was interesting. I always liked it.”

He was drawn to law enforcement because of the variety of calls and the opportunity to use a love of dogs to become a K9 handler.

“I’m a big animal guy, a dog lover and so I always wanted to be a K9 handler as well,” Osborn said. “I remember in high school, Government Day at the county, and I remember seeing Jason Perkins with his dog, Apache. I thought that would be really cool to someday be a K9 handler and now, here I am.”

Osborn is currently a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy and the department’s K9 handler. Osborn said the selection process starts by showing interest.

He then found himself paired with the department’s K9, Frodo, a German Shepherd from Czech Republic.

Frodo is a dual-purpose police dog, meaning he is trained for detecting narcotics and skills like apprehension, tracking and evidence recovery. When not working nights, Frodo is the Osborn’s family dog.

“(Frodo) flips the switch. When he’s at home, he’s a different dog and then at work, he’s a different dog,” Osborn said. “He’s really good with the family, he loves the kids at home and my wife.”

The pair are state certified and spend countless hours training.

“We do something every day. Frodo is very intelligent; he will challenge me sometimes. Not as much as he used too when I first got him,” Osborn said. “Every day, I do something either in obedience, narcotics, tracking, evidence or patrol work. That’s how you keep them dialed in.”

Osborn prefers the overnight shift and said he and Frodo would use his abilities every day they are needed. Since completing all certifications for the state in June, they have had almost 40 deployments. Actively taking drugs off the street is a passion for Osborn.

“I’m very active and productive on the road. I like drug interdiction stuff, I take a lot off the street,” he said. “That’s a passion of mine. I just enjoy it, hunting that stuff down and getting it out of here.”

As Osborn continues his nightly quest and contemplates Veterans Day, he reflects on the many years of war and honoring the sacrifices taken.

“The day is to honor the people that have done the incredible amount over the 100 years of wars that we’ve had and what they’ve sacrificed for their families,” he said. “I’m glad I chose the Army, I’m glad I chose the job that I did because of my career now. I think it’s important that when people decide they want to go into the military, that they go in with the mindset of what they’re going to do after the military.”