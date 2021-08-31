Despite Delta variant, COVID-19 vaccine continues to be effective in preventing spread, reducing hospitalizations

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to offer protection to Nebraskans, even as the state attributes 50% of its cases to the Delta variant, according to information presented during Panhandle Public Health District’s Monday briefing.
PPHD officials presented information from Dr. Matt Donahue, acting state epidemiologist. Donahue had been scheduled to speak, but was not available, so Jessica Davies, PPHD assistant director, presented on his behalf.
“We are excited to share this information because it firmly attests to the importance of vaccination,” Davies said.
Though the Delta variant has lowered the effectiveness of the vaccine, it still “is working very well at protecting against severe outcomes,” according to a chart provided by Donahue. The chart showed that from January to June, designed as pre-Delta, the vaccine was at 88.4% effectiveness, compared to 67.3% effectiveness from July to August, after state officials estimate that about 50% of cases were tied to the Delta variant, confirmed through testing. However, most notably, vaccine effectiveness in preventing hospitalization continues to be at nearly identical levels, with the effectiveness at 84.2%, pre-Delta, to 83.1%, post-Delta.
Compared to the effectiveness of the flu vaccine, the COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against contracting the virus, but also in reducing hospitalizations, according to CDC data.
Data gathered through state lab and Nebraska State Immunization Information System reports that from January 2021 to August 2021, patients who have been fully vaccinated only account for 5.5%, or 3,814, of the state’s cases, with 4.8% (129) hospitalizations and 4% (32) deaths among those who are fully vaccinated. The state is reporting 94.5% (65,595) of cases are among those who are not fully vaccinated. Those who are not fully vaccinated comprise of 95.2% (2,574) of hospitalizations and 96% (759) of deaths.
Other data reported during the call reinforced that even though there have been vaccine breakthrough cases in the state, case rates and hospitalization rates continue to be significantly lower among those who received any of the three COVID-19 vaccines.
“Vaccines are critical,” Davies said. “They’re showing their effectiveness against severe illness, against hospitalization and the data continues to attest to this.”
Across much of the state, COVID-19 transmission continues to peak, returning to heightened levels comparable to those reported last fall as the state, and the Panhandle, experienced its highest transmission and case levels.
The CDC’s transmission guide places Scotts Bluff County, and the other counties of the Panhandle combined, at high transmission levels, Kim Engel, PPHD public health director said. Both have very high case rates, exceeding the thresholds according to the CDC data tracker, Scotts Bluff, Morrill, and Cheyenne are both in high levels of community transmission.
Compared to other areas of the state, case levels are lower, however neighboring districts are reporting case levels that are quite high. With Gov. Pete Ricketts’ having ended reporting using a state dashboard at the end of June, case rate comparisons have been used to give a picture of the COVID activity. Over the last 14 days, the Panhandle’s case rate increased to 382 people per 100,000, up from 282 per 100,000, last week. Vaccination rate has seen some improvement, up from 33.72% on Aug. 23 to 34.24%. West Central Health Department — which is the district that covers the North Platte area — is reporting case rates at 615 people per 100,000.
With the case levels high across the state, Engel said, “We can see what is coming our way.”
Last week, in response to rising hospitalizations, Ricketts ordered a direct health measure that temporarily ended elective surgeries.
Cases in Scotts Bluff County and the Panhandle continue to increase. Since Aug. 23,the Panhandle has had 215 new cases, with Scotts Bluff County reporting 89 new cases and the Greater Panhandle, the other counties in the Panhandle excluding Scotts Bluff County, 126. Forty-seven of those cases involve youth under the age of 19. In the last 14 days, the Panhandle has reported 320 cases, with a positivity rate of 6.8%. Five deaths are pending verification, with the Panhandle to exceed the 200 mark soon since March 2020 as Schnell announced a total of 199 deaths. Eleven people were hospitalized as of Monday.
“We’ve heard from vaccinators across the Panhandle that there has been a renewed interest in the vaccine,” Engel said. “So that’s encouraging.”
Health officials did note that some have been confused by CDC maps showing much of the state in blue or “low” transmission. It’s been noted by health officials in recent weeks that those maps are deceiving as the state halted reporting of significant pieces of data to the CDC under Ricketts’ direction. When he ended the state’s emergency level declaration, reporting, including the state’s dashboard, was also halted.
Some in the call — some in the call, presumed to be health officials, but not identified — questioned why Nebraska continued to report weekly flu surveillance numbers to the CDC, but would not report COVID-19 figures.
For information on testing, and where to get the vaccine, visit pphd.org.