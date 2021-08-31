Despite Delta variant, COVID-19 vaccine continues to be effective in preventing spread, reducing hospitalizations

Compared to other areas of the state, case levels are lower, however neighboring districts are reporting case levels that are quite high. With Gov. Pete Ricketts’ having ended reporting using a state dashboard at the end of June, case rate comparisons have been used to give a picture of the COVID activity. Over the last 14 days, the Panhandle’s case rate increased to 382 people per 100,000, up from 282 per 100,000, last week. Vaccination rate has seen some improvement, up from 33.72% on Aug. 23 to 34.24%. West Central Health Department — which is the district that covers the North Platte area — is reporting case rates at 615 people per 100,000.

With the case levels high across the state, Engel said, “We can see what is coming our way.”

Last week, in response to rising hospitalizations, Ricketts ordered a direct health measure that temporarily ended elective surgeries.