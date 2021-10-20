Diaper Depot set for Oct. 23

SCOTTSBLUFF - There will be a very special Diaper Depot held on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church annex building located at 3009 Avenue I in Scottsbluff.

The Diaper Depot will be partnering with several groups, including ESU 13, WIC, Immunization Information, Healthy Blue Nebraska and the Clothes Closet!

There will be clothes available for all ages, baby food, diapers, and a raffle to win a free stroller!

All of these items are available at no cost for whoever may have a need!

Please call the church office at 308-635-2548 with any questions or visit First Baptist Diaper Depot on Facebook.