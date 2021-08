SCOTTSBLUFF - First Baptist Church will host the monthly Diaper Depot on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The depot is held from 9-11 a.m. at the church located at 3009 Ave. I in Scottsbluff.

Diapers will be available free of charge to anyone who may have a need.

Please call the church office at 308-635-2548 with any questions or visit First Baptist Church Diaper Depot on Facebook.