Valley Airways owner and operator Dick Bosn, who recently celebrated his 70th birthday, is marking another significant milestone this year — Valley Airways is in its 48th year of operating at West Nebraska Regional Airport.

“We’ve been here longer than anyone else has been at the airport,” Bosn told the Star-Herald in a recent interview.

Bosn, who originally grew up in O’Neill, Nebraska, found himself in the Panhandle after he graduated high school. He attended Western Nebraska Community College — Sidney’s aviation maintenance program, receiving his aircraft mechanic’s license in 1971.

“There were a lot of kids going to school there at that time,” he said. “It was the only aircraft mechanic school in the state of Nebraska at that time, too.”

After meeting his wife while attending college, Bosn decided to stay in western Nebraska and he took a job with Scottsbluff Aviation. He worked there for a couple of years before he and three other partners started Valley Airways in 1975.

Asked why he started his own business, he says, after a career of being self-employed, “Right now, I couldn’t work for anybody else anyways.”

As a young man, he said, he had been attracted to air mechanics after watching his father, who was a car dealer in O’Neill. He had initially planned to go to GM maintenance school, but he said, “My dad said there is no money in cars. And, of course, he was in it for 70-80 years.”

He had never been around an airplane before mechanic school, he said, but his education started a decades-long career.

Valley Airways is a fixed-base operator, a commercial business, that is approved by the airport authority to operate at West Nebraska Regional Airport. Valley Airways provides aeronautical serves such as fueling, hangaring, aircraft maintenance, private pilot services and even flight instruction. Bosn has been the sole owner of Valley Airways since 1999.

“We’re the ones that do all of the fueling for the airlines that come in for diversions, and of, course, that’s why they’re here — for the fuel because they have had delays getting into Denver. And then, I have air taxi available from an operator out of Pierre, South Dakota. I also have a training airplane and have a part-time instructor.”

Bosn himself is a private pilot, receiving his pilot license in about 1976-1977, he said. Having been in an airplane prior to his training and having flown on his own during training, he describes his first solo flight as “anti-climactic for me. I was used to flying from the right side anyway, as far as that goes,” he said.

He jokes that he didn’t become a commercial pilot because “I don’t wait very well. If you’re hauling for someone else, you’re waiting for them.”

For those not in the airline industry, it might seem like wintertime is the busiest time of the year for diversions to the airport as cancellations for weather seem to get a lot of press in the wintertime. However, Bosn says that is not the case — summertime is the busiest time of the year for plane diversions and the fueling that takes place at the airport.

“Those weather fronts move real fast,” he said. “And then these airplanes come in from the East Coast, West Coast and are going into Denver. They close the airport because of wind shear. With all the airlines, they have it to where the airlines are running to where they have enough fuel to get (to their destination) and that’s it. So, if they have to circle anywhere, they have to get fuel somewhere.”

He said that practice started about eight to nine years ago, resulting in greater need for fueling services at the local airport. The Scottsbluff airport has more ramp space and longer runways than some other airports in the region, making it a good location for airlines flying into Denver. Without a long wait — it’s just a 20-minute flight to Colorado — airlines can get back on track quickly when diversions happen.

West Nebraska Regional Airport also sees a good amount of traffic from private and business planes. Of the aircrafts that have landed at the airport, Bosn cites wartime airplanes as among the most interesting. The community is fortunate to see those planes come into the area due to events such as the Airport Appreciation Day and other events.

Like the pilot industry, the airplane mechanic industry has also experienced shortages in recent years.

“I’m getting emails every day, people trying to get me to work for them,” he said. However, Bosn likes operating his own business so he has stayed the course. “We’re competing with wages from the airlines and others like that, he said. It can be hard to compete with the benefits they offer and all that stuff, but it’s throughout the industry.”

Asked about a part of the industry that has surprised him or experienced a lot of changes during his career, Bosn said paperwork is the key area. “The paperwork involved — It’s not just the aviation business, but in tax forms and other business forms that you have to fill out every year. It’s a little unwieldy compared to the way it used to be.”

However, though he has a talent for mechanics and other pieces of the industry, Bosn said the thing that has kept him in the industry every year — the people.

“I really like people,” he said. “The people that know how to fly and manage airplanes, they’re above average intelligence. ... We have great conversations.”

For more about Valley Airways, visit its website, www.valleyairways.com.