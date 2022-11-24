Dine-in service returns to Thanksgiving in the Valley for 39th year

Thanksgiving is a day for expressing gratitude, and many from across the Panhandle choose to do so by giving back to their community every year at Thanksgiving in the Valley.

Thanksgiving in the Valley is the most enduring and well-known holiday meal around and has been dishing up dinners for community members for 39 years and counting. The annual event was finally able to return to its full glory this year after being unable to provide dine-in service for several years due to the pandemic.

“We haven’t served in for the last couple of years because of COVID,” said volunteer Terri Calvert. “It’s nice to return and have fellowship. A lot of people meet up with friends that they see here every year. It’s a great place for people to gather.”

Calvert, who also serves as secretary of the Scottsbluff/Gering Soup Kitchen, said she couldn’t quite remember how many years she had been involved in the annual dinner, but she was quick to point out some folks who have been involved since the beginning: Julio and Maggie Bernal.

The Bernals are heavily involved in many food-related volunteer services in the Scottsbluff area, particularly the soup kitchen. On Thursday, Maggie headed up the kitchen staff of Thanksgiving in the Valley, lending her expertise and experience to create a well-oiled machine.

“It’s been going really smoothly, we can’t complain,” said Bernal after dishing up all of the delivery meals. “We got 600 out within 30 minutes. My crew did that.”

Those meals were quickly loaded up by a fleet of 29 delivery drivers, each of whom had a carefully planned route that enabled them to deliver a hearty Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of people across the area quickly and efficiently.

The driving force behind the delivery operation was Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center Executive Director Shanna Halstead. Halstead and her team were responsible for taking the orders and coordinating the routes for the delivery service, and she spoke very highly of the volunteers who made it all possible.

“It’s a blessing to get up every day and work with the people that we do,” said Halstead. “The people who volunteer are so good to give up part of their Thanksgiving to make somebody else’s holiday special.”

The delivery aspect of Thanksgiving in the Valley is one of the most important according to Calvert, because it provides a Thanksgiving experience for people who would otherwise be left out.

“It’s a need in our community,” said Calvert. “A lot of our deliveries are for shut-ins that can’t get out and probably aren’t going to make a whole Thanksgiving meal for themselves. We can’t forget those people.”

What keeps longtime volunteers like Bernal coming back year after year is a deep love for people, especially those who could use a helping hand.

“I like working with people, and we see a lot of people in need,” she said. “We’re blessed that we’re not walking in their shoes, so I like helping them.”

Although the influx of good will on Thanksgiving is impressive, Halstead said that the people in our community are remarkably generous all year round.

“I think people want to give more around the holidays, but we have people here that give all the time,” said Halstead.

Calvert shared that sentiment and said that generosity and compassion may be lacking in other places, but that the Panhandle has no shortage of caring folks who show up when needed.

“It’s amazing how many hands it takes, and that people step up. That’s what’s great about living here,” said Calvert. “We take care of our neighbors.”