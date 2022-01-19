Diocese of Grand Island to sponsor pro-life youth contests

GRAND ISLAND – The Diocese of Grand Island is sponsoring its annual Culture of Life Art Contest and Pro-Life Essay Contest for youth. This contest is open to all youth within the specified grades of K-11 residing within the Diocese of Grand Island area (need not be Catholic).

The art contest is for grades kindergarten through six. The drawing/picture should be on an 8 1/2-by-11-inch paper and must have a Culture of Life theme that could be used for the Knights of Columbus, One Rose, One Life prayer cards in 2023.

The Essay Contest is for grades seven through 11, should be typed and 300-400 words in length. The themes are:

Seventh-ninth grade theme: On Reverence for Human Life

10th-11th grade theme: Dear Emma

Cash prizes will be awarded for the top entries from each grade. The top entries from both contests will then be submitted to the Nebraska Knights of Columbus statewide contests. For a complete list of rules and regulations regarding the contests, go to the Diocese website https://www.gidiocese.org/prolife.

Submission deadlines are as follows: Feb. 24 for the art contest and March 25 for the essay contest. Entries should be sent to: Diocese of Grand Island, Attn: Pro-life Office, 2708 Old Fair Road, Grand Island, NE 68803- 5221. If questions, contact Cheryl Jones, pro-life assistant, at 308-382-6565.