Disaster assistance workshop for producers impacted by Carter Canyon wildfire set

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Service Center in Scottsbluff is hosting a disaster assistance workshop on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m. at the North Platte Natural Resources District office, 100547 Airport Rd., in Scottsbluff. The meeting is intended for farmers, ranchers and rural landowners impacted by the recent wildfire in the Carter Canyon area.

Representatives from USDA’s Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service will present information on the various disaster assistance programs and resources available for farmers, ranchers, and rural landowners. Representatives from the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research & Extension Center and Nebraska Forest Service also will be present to provide resource information.

Workshop topics include a review of programs that may be available to assist producers with livestock and crop-related expenses and losses, assistance programs to help with restoration and rehabilitation of farm and ranch land, and a discussion of technical assistance to help with recovery efforts.

For more information, contact the Scottsbluff USDA Service Center at (308) 632-2195. Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this meeting, should contact FSA County Executive Director Ainsley Lockwood at 308-632-2195, ext. 2 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 by Aug. 15.