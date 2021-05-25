Discover Fly-Fishing expands program for 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraskans are becoming increasingly curious about fly-fishing. So much so, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, with the help of Cornhusker Fly Fishers and Trout Unlimited, has expanded its Discover Fly-Fishing event schedule for 2021.

Discover Fly-Fishing events are free and open to anyone interested in a basic introduction to fly-fishing. Learn about the equipment and how to use it, then watch a fly-tying demonstration. Loaner fly rods will be available.

All Discover Fly-Fishing events are held in conjunction with Community Fishing Events, which are designed to introduce or reintroduce families and individuals to fishing. At these events, Game and Parks staff and certified fishing instructors teach people of all ages the basics of this fun and relaxing activity. Loaner equipment and bait are available. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer. All fishing regulations apply.

Community Fishing Events held in the Panhandle are: Scottsbluff area – June 13, 4-7 p.m., Terry’s Pit; Sept. 12, 4-7 p.m., Riverside Pond.

For more information on these events, see their calendar entries at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.