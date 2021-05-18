Disinformation on pandemic reaches epic levels

Disinformation is intentionally sowing seeds of distrust during the COVID-19 pandemic, a state leader in infectious disease control warned during the Panhandle Public Health District’s weekly briefing.
Dr. James Lawler, an infectious disease physician at UNMC's Global Center for Health Security, spoke Monday during the call. Lawler, who is director of internal medicine and an associate professor, outlined that he has extensive experience having worked in biological defense and Homeland Security during his career.
“I think what is happening on what’s going on with this misinformation, disinformation that is circulating, mostly on the web, but also in other sources, is not purely accidental, nor is it innocuous,” he said.
He referred to outrageous claims such as implantable microchips in the vaccine to “less obvious” false claims such as that Pfizer officials gave interviews saying that the vaccine caused female sterilization or that Stanford study showed that face masks are actually harmful. The reality is that all of these claims have been debunked, Lawler said.
There is a difference between misinformation, such as a person passing along incorrect or false information due to mistakes or misunderunderstanding, and not deliberately.
However, “This information (being largely circulated during the pandemic) is misinformation that is used deliberately to create and spread confusion or animosity and is the result of nefarious activity,” Lawler said. “And what we’re seeing here, in many instances with COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccine is that it is really correctly characterized as disinformation. It is the result of an intentional campaign to sow discord and not necessarily in one way or another, which is important.”
People are familiar with terms such as “bots” and “trolls” and that they generate messages for social media, emails and other forums to disseminate false information and a large proportion of the information we get on social media platforms is generated by such sources. However, Lawler said, it’s difficult for people to recognize those messages and they are amplified by sharing.
There are studies that show political content, and COVID-19 content, is generated by bots and not actually by people. And, because of human nature, misinformation and disinformation is more likely to be spread and shared than truthful information.
“I think the point to keep in mind is not all of that has been accidental or just honest mistakes,” he said. “Some of this, in fact, a large portion of it has been intentionally disseminated in order to sow confusion and mistrust among Western cultures about the pandemic, and about the vaccines themselves.”
He said research has shown that much of this disinformation has come from Russia, intelligence agencies with ties to Russia and countries like China and Iran that have a vested interest or see themselves as competitors with the U.S. and the West to undermine not only the response to the pandemic, but democratic ideals.
The disinformation campaign doesn’t just amplify anti-vax messages, he said, but messages on both sides because the strategy is to create discord, not sway opinions. Research and analysis has shown Russian trolls and bots to be promoting messages on both sides. Messages often exploit biases, divisions and inconsistencies.
Such disinformation campaigns are not new, particularly in medicine and health care, and are meant to create division and distrust of the U.S. he said. Health care providers battle such disinformation in providing care in other countries, such as providing HIV care in African countries. Disinformation tied to Russia in the 1980s in a campaign called Operation Infection or Operation Denver said the U.S. created HIV in U.S. Defense laboratories in an effort to kill Africans and Lawler said it is still a widely-held viewpoint that those doing public health work in Sub-Saharan Africa battle to this day.
Many of these disinformation campaigns are perfecting tactics and strategies used in the past, but perfected for social media, Lawler said. U.S. health officials have not yet figured out how to counteract some of the disinformation that is circulating, but presentations such as Lawler’s seemed to be focusing on educating people about the campaigns and reduce susceptibility to the misinformation. Lawler’s presentation is online here: https://tinyurl.com/dm29ks94.
PPHD officials noted that Panhandle remains in the moderate risk level for COVID-19 risk. Over the last 14 days, 38 people tested positive, with 24 of those people having tested positive last week. Two COVID deaths were confirmed, both Box Butte County women, one in her 60s and one in her 70s. Three deaths remain pending confirmation.
Though limits for gatherings and events have been lifted, recommendations for preventative measures do remain in place and are available on the PPHD website. Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said people should remember that COVID-19 variants are circulating and in the Panhandle, only 38% of adults have been vaccinated.
Lawler said he urged people to first and foremost, get vaccinated. He also continues to encourage the routine use of masks and other prevention measures, such as avoiding large indoor gatherings.
“We still have relatively high rates of community transmission. We’re back to the rates where were in the summer, but we are still well above our target goal,” he said. “...We still have fewer than half of the population vaccinated, and in some counties, well below half. We still need to take precautions in public, particularly if we’re in settings where transmission is amplified.
“Once we get down to the lower transmission level, we’ll be able to go back safely to all the things that we love to do.”