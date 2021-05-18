Disinformation on pandemic reaches epic levels

People are familiar with terms such as “bots” and “trolls” and that they generate messages for social media, emails and other forums to disseminate false information and a large proportion of the information we get on social media platforms is generated by such sources. However, Lawler said, it’s difficult for people to recognize those messages and they are amplified by sharing.

There are studies that show political content, and COVID-19 content, is generated by bots and not actually by people. And, because of human nature, misinformation and disinformation is more likely to be spread and shared than truthful information.

“I think the point to keep in mind is not all of that has been accidental or just honest mistakes,” he said. “Some of this, in fact, a large portion of it has been intentionally disseminated in order to sow confusion and mistrust among Western cultures about the pandemic, and about the vaccines themselves.”

He said research has shown that much of this disinformation has come from Russia, intelligence agencies with ties to Russia and countries like China and Iran that have a vested interest or see themselves as competitors with the U.S. and the West to undermine not only the response to the pandemic, but democratic ideals.