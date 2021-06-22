 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Districts 4H Horse Show Shaddle Club
0 comments

Districts 4H Horse Show Shaddle Club

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Districts 4H Horse Show Shaddle Club

Erin Daniels rounding the end of the poles in the first lap of pole bending. kicking up dirt and running hard to compete for a good time. hoping to advance to state.
Districts 4H Horse Show Shaddle Club

Paige Hoelting of Lincoln county, is competing in pole bending for the Districts 4H Horse Show, at the saddle Club in Scottsbluff.
Districts 4H Horse Show Shaddle Club

Memphis Erdman is bring up the rear out of the riders list in the event. competing hard for a great time in hope to make it to state.
Districts 4H Horse Show Shaddle Club

Emily Bennett Age 13 of Morrill County, rounding a Barrel in the Districts 4H Horse Show. Scottsbluff Saddle Club.
Districts 4H Horse Show Shaddle Club

Paige Hoelting, of Lincoln County, is competing in the Barrel racing portion of Districts 4H Horse Show, at the saddle Club in Scottsbluff.
0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News