DOCTOR: Vaccine production is ‘ingenious technology’

“It’s important to realize that this technology has actually been around for quite a number of years,” he said. “There have been some clinical trials with other vaccinations and then some cancer trials. And, this was of great interest because of some of the benefits in our traditional vaccine platforms.”

Essentially, he said, the vaccine is using our body’s own machinery to prompt an immune response. The mRNa is then degraded into the cytoplasm of our cells, never entering into the cell nucleus, so it is incapable of altering our DNA, an oft-circulated conspiracy theory.

“It really is ingenious technology,” he said.

The new vaccine can be mass produced, he said, without some of the limitations of other vaccinations. He also noted that in most vaccine trials, adverse effects become apparent within two months of trials.

There have been no serious adverse affects, he said, and even reports of affects such as allergic reactions are common with vaccines.

“Every vaccine that comes out, you know, has to be vetted and I trust our process,” Reichmuth said, noting that FDA Advisory Committee hearings were public and can be reviewed online. He said he watched both hearings and felt that the advisory committee had excellent questions and deliberation.