DOCTOR: Vaccine production is ‘ingenious technology’

A Lincoln doctor has been spreading the word: the vaccine meant to curb the coronavirus is safe.
Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, a pulmonologist at Bryan Health in Lincoln and a Nebraska National Guard corporal working on the state’s response to the pandemic, spoke at length about the vaccine during Monday’s Panhandle Public Health District briefing. Reichmuth spoke last week during one of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ press briefings on the COVID-19 picture in the state.
Reichmuth has been working on the pandemic since reports first began in January of the virus, aiding with the first wave of U.S. patients who began with repatriation of cruise ship patients and those who had been abroad. Nebraska National Guard oversaw the care and quarantining of those affected patients at Camp Ashland.
“As we can all attest to, this has been a long grind,” he said of the pandemic. “...You know, different spikes and waves of this and the level of busy-ness in the taxing of your guy’s systems and the hospital systems and all of that has been, you know, just frankly, exhausting at times.”
However, health officials see an end in sight and have a lot of excitement with the recent emergency approval of two COVID-19 vaccines, one offered by Moderna and one offered by Pfizer. In the Panhandle, vaccinations began last week.
Reichmuth spent a great deal of time addressing fallacies and myths during his presentation. The vaccination is a messenger RNA or mRNA vaccine. Many vaccines put a weakened or inactivated virus into our bodies. However, Reichmuth said as he explained the complicated process, the mRNA vaccine is taking a protein that triggers an immune response. The immune response produces antibodies.
“It’s important to realize that this technology has actually been around for quite a number of years,” he said. “There have been some clinical trials with other vaccinations and then some cancer trials. And, this was of great interest because of some of the benefits in our traditional vaccine platforms.”
Essentially, he said, the vaccine is using our body’s own machinery to prompt an immune response. The mRNa is then degraded into the cytoplasm of our cells, never entering into the cell nucleus, so it is incapable of altering our DNA, an oft-circulated conspiracy theory.
“It really is ingenious technology,” he said.
The new vaccine can be mass produced, he said, without some of the limitations of other vaccinations. He also noted that in most vaccine trials, adverse effects become apparent within two months of trials.
There have been no serious adverse affects, he said, and even reports of affects such as allergic reactions are common with vaccines.
“Every vaccine that comes out, you know, has to be vetted and I trust our process,” Reichmuth said, noting that FDA Advisory Committee hearings were public and can be reviewed online. He said he watched both hearings and felt that the advisory committee had excellent questions and deliberation.
Unfortunately, the vaccine has been plagued by myths from it altering DNA to causing infertility and other issues, all of which Reichmuth said are untrue. However, the concern about those myths is that 60% to 70% of people need to be vaccinated in order for “herd immunity” to be in place.
He said he thinks that education can do a lot to answer questions that people have about the vaccines. He said it is a role that public health has filled in every pandemic.
There are other vaccine platforms in trials at this time, he said, so it’s likely that more vaccinations will be on the market in the near future. Some people have hesitancy, based on misinformation about the mRNA, so some of those vaccine platforms may assist in getting those populations vaccinated.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine are showing great efficacy, Reichmuth said, in the 94% range. He said the FDA had considered 50% to be a great efficacy rate and that after one dose of the vaccine, it is showing an efficacy in that 50% range. However, both vaccines are two dose vaccines for the greatest benefit, with the Pfizer second dose to be administered after 21 days and Moderna after 28 days.
In the Panhandle, Tabi Prochazka, PPHD deputy director of health promotions and preparedness, said 830 persons in the Panhandle have been vaccinated as health departments work through the phases set up by the state and CDC.
Right now, the Panhandle is in Phase 1a, which started with health care workers and includes residents and staff of long-term care facilities. More details will be announced as the health district moves into vaccinating persons in the next phases, from first responders to seniors.
“I’m excited to see that and see how that number (of persons vaccinated) increases this week,” she said.
PPHD director Kim Engel said that vaccines are being distributed by local health systems and is a collective outreach. She did say that the Panhandle did not receive an allocation of vaccinations this week. In the Panhandle’s first allocation, she said, officials had been able to have enough doses to vaccinate the majority of its health care workers compared to the Omaha area, which had an allocation that covered 20% to 30% of its health care workers.
Reichmuth’s full presentation is available through PPHD for those who may be interested.
Also during Monday’s call, PPHD announced that the Panhandle remains in the high-risk level of the risk dial. More communities moved into the high-risk level, down from severe. Only Potter-Dix remained in the severe, or red, risk level.
Officials also announced 232 new cases. Deaths continue to increase, with 10 new deaths reported: a Grant County woman in her 70s; a Morrill County woman in her 70s and a Morrill County man in his 70s; a Sheridan County man in his 70s; one Scotts Bluff County woman in her 90s, and five Scotts Bluff County men, one in his 70s, two in their 80s and two in their 90s.
The official number of deaths is 114, however, 27 additional deaths are pending verification by state officials.