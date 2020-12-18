Doctor: What to expect when COVID-19 vaccine rolls out

With the first shipments of several batches of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arriving soon at Regional West Medical Center, the questions become what to expect and how the vaccine roll-out will look.
The vaccine coming to Regional West will be distributed in waves. The first wave will have three phases (A, B and C). Phase A distribution will go to health care and longterm care facilities; Phase B will include first responders, the education sector, food and agriculture, corrections staff, and utilities and transportation; while Phase C will include people who are 65 years of age and older, vulnerable populations and congregate living, including nursing homes. Future waves of distribution have not been announced, however, vaccine distribution for the general public is anticipated in early spring 2021.
Dr. Serozan “Sero” Amroliwalla, RWMC Physicians Clinic vice president of medicine, said data shows 94% efficacy at preventing illness after the second dose. Those receiving the vaccine will receive two separate shots, 28 days apart with optimal protection coming about a week after the second dose.
“Between the doses, there is still a chance that you may catch COVID,” Amroliwalla said. “In order to have the full efficacy of the vaccination, you have to complete both series. Typically, seven days after the second vaccination series is when we’re seeing 94% effectivity.”
Potential side effects of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be limited.
“It’s essentially the same as if you were to get the flu vaccine,” Amroliwalla said. “You can have some chills, headaches, fatigue and injection site pain and discomfort. It’s relatively safe to take.”
The natural immunity from having the virus seems to wear out after two to three months, while the vaccine is believed to provide a much longer lasting immunity, so Amroliwalla said he recommends even those who have had COVID get the vaccination.
“I would encourage patients who have had COVID and who have been successfully treated to go ahead and get the vaccine because the idea is to prevent future spread and recurrence,” Amroliwalla said.
The vaccine is not made from live virus. It contains genetic material to teach our immune system how to recognize and fight the virus. Thus, the COVID-19 vaccine will not cause a positive test on COVID-19 viral tests used at testing sites like TestNebraska.
“It’s an mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccine, and the first one of it’s kind,” Amroliwalla said. “It has shown promise from that standpoint. ... What I have seen is that since it is an mRNA vaccine, it’s easier to reproduce and replicate than some of our more conventional vaccines. The hope is that this will be the way of the future for future vaccinations.”
Amroliwalla said he is pleased with the research that has enabled a vaccine to help with a virus that’s been troubling people for months.
“It’s really promising, some of the research and some of the data that we have had thus far,” he said. “We still have a ways to go in terms of getting data for kids 16 and younger and women who are breast feeding and currently pregnant, but if you look at this and the time frame that all of this started heavily in the United States in February-March, and here we are 10 months later, I would salute the collaborative efforts that the scientists, researchers, volunteers have put in to get this off the ground and running and to us within 10 months.”
Although the vaccine is expected to help slow the spread of the virus, it doesn’t replace current health and safety practices.
“This is a step in the right direction in terms of putting an end to this pandemic that the world is succumbing to at present,” Amroliwalla said. “It doesn’t take away social distancing, masking, hand washing, but the idea is that we can reduce the number of cases. We’re having all-time record mortality because of this virus. Those are the things I’m looking forward to is to decrease the number of hospitalizations and decrease the number of cases and mortality and long-term ill effects of this virus.”
Amroliwalla said the vaccine is a step toward getting back to life as we knew it 10 months ago.
“That’s our hope,” he said. “Just because you’re a week after your second vaccine doesn’t mean the pandemic is over. This is one of the key steps, and marquee steps, in addition to social distancing, hand washing, masking, just making sure we use good, level-headed common sense and get through this together.”
