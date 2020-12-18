Doctor: What to expect when COVID-19 vaccine rolls out

Amroliwalla said he is pleased with the research that has enabled a vaccine to help with a virus that’s been troubling people for months.

“It’s really promising, some of the research and some of the data that we have had thus far,” he said. “We still have a ways to go in terms of getting data for kids 16 and younger and women who are breast feeding and currently pregnant, but if you look at this and the time frame that all of this started heavily in the United States in February-March, and here we are 10 months later, I would salute the collaborative efforts that the scientists, researchers, volunteers have put in to get this off the ground and running and to us within 10 months.”

Although the vaccine is expected to help slow the spread of the virus, it doesn’t replace current health and safety practices.

“This is a step in the right direction in terms of putting an end to this pandemic that the world is succumbing to at present,” Amroliwalla said. “It doesn’t take away social distancing, masking, hand washing, but the idea is that we can reduce the number of cases. We’re having all-time record mortality because of this virus. Those are the things I’m looking forward to is to decrease the number of hospitalizations and decrease the number of cases and mortality and long-term ill effects of this virus.”