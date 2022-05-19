Documents review some details about WNCC settlement in student’s death

Western Nebraska Community College and the Western Community College Area Board of Governors reached a settlement of a claim with the estate of 24-year-old Zhaoxin Chen of Xi-an, China, who died in an aviation program accident last year. Settlement documents were released Thursday after the Star-Herald submitted a public records request.

Chen was one of two students who died on Thursday, April 1, 2021. At the time, WNCC officials said the two students were completing hands-on work on an airplane engine inside the Aviation Maintenance facility in Sidney. Few details were released about the accident.

During the Wednesday, May 18, regular Board of Governor’s meeting, attorney Phil Kelly informed the board that Chen’s estate received $700,000 from the college’s insurance company and $10,000 from WNCC.

“The agreement provides for payment of $700,000, plus $10,000 for expenses,” he said.

Documents obtained through a records request by the Star-Herald indicate WNCC participated in a mediation session with Chen’s parents, Jingbo Chen and Lin Fu on March 22, 2022. Jingbo Chen is the personal representative of the Estate of Zhaoxin Chen, referred to as releasors within the documents. The session involved “the claims of releasors arising out of the wrongful death of (redacted) and Zhaoxin Chen,” according to the mediated settlement memorandum.

The cost of the mediation was split in thirds between the releasors and releasee.

Following the mediation session, the parties expressed agreement of all disputes be settled with the payment to the releasors of $700,000.

Per the settlement agreement, pending litigation filed in Cheyenne County alleging wrongful death had been dismissed with prejudice with the terms of the settlement remaining confidential, expect as required by law. According to Cheyenne County Court records, a probate case had been dismissed in April.

The release agreement repeats the monetary compensation to the family for the death of Zhaoxin Chen as well as the parents’ agreement to release WCCA and WNCC employees — current and future — from all liability arising out of the occurrence on April 1, 2021. It also states the parents agree that they are responsible for the payment of any outstanding bills, arising out of the accident and will not hold WNCC liable for losses including counsel fees or claims for contribution related to the injuries, damages, effects or consequences from the occurrence.

Kelly brought the settlement agreement before the board as required by statute 84-713, which requires a public entity or public agency to maintain a public written or electronic record of all settled claims.

Fellow aviation student Yemin An, 21, of Seoul, South Korea, was also killed. Both students were sophomores enrolled in WNCC’s Aviation Maintenance Technician program. Details on any settlement for An’s death were not disclosed nor discussed during the meeting, though Kelly indicated to the Star-Herald that additional action is pending.

