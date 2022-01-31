Dollar General opens in Minatare

For the first time in more than five years, Minatare is home to a grocery store. A new Dollar General opened on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 130910 Stonegate Rd., adjacent to Highway 26.
Minatare mayor Cheryl Spencer said the store had been in the works for around two and a half years, before she was elected. The company purchased land from Tom and Kathy Schwartz and had their plans finalized by October 2021.
“We just kind of worked with them and their lawyers and our lawyers and things just kept on,” Spencer said. She described the store as “something that we needed.”
The Dollar General will be the first grocery store in Minatare since Prairie Sky Foods closed in 2016. It will provide customers with packaged, frozen and refrigerated food options, as well as cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, houseware, clothing and seasonal items. A press release from the company said the Minatare location would also carry home décor and a party preparation selection.
“It’s beautiful,” Spencer said. “It’s a new store with that new store smell and from what I’ve seen it’s very busy. ... I’ve even gone there a few times myself, and it’s very nice and convenient.”
Spencer did share one concern. Since the Dollar General was built across the highway from the city, she said some people might walk across the highway instead of driving there, risking traffic injuries. There is a parking lot, however, and it provides plenty of room for shoppers to park at.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Minatare store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in a press release. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
The Minatare store joins several other Dollar General locations in the Platte Valley. However, with a population of less than 800, Minatare is the smallest community which has such a store in the area. Mayor Spencer said it would likely be utilized most often by Minatare’s elderly population and families who don’t want to travel down the highway for groceries.
“Meeting our customers’ needs is our top priority when choosing store locations,” Dollar General PR coordinator Emma Hall said in an email to the Star-Herald. “We look for places where we can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice. We also take demographic trends, competitive factors and traffic patterns into consideration. We know convenience is a major factor in our customers’ shopping decisions as we generally serve customers within a 3-5 mile radius, or 10-minute drive. This location was a great fit for Dollar General.”
The company plans to donate 100 books to the Minatare Elementary School to celebrate the opening. This donation is part of a partnership with the Kellogg Company to donate 100,000 books in locations with new Dollar Generals.
The Minatare location also created jobs for local residents, as it employs a staff of more than half a dozen.
“I wanted to be part of the community ... with the store opening in town, I just wanted to be part of it,” store manager John Bloemer told the Star-Herald. He said his employees are both excited to be working at the store, and excited that the store exists in Minatare.
The store will be open from 8 a.m until 10 p.m. every day. Mayor Spencer said a grand opening will be held sometime next week.