Dollar General opens in Minatare

For the first time in more than five years, Minatare is home to a grocery store. A new Dollar General opened on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 130910 Stonegate Rd., adjacent to Highway 26.

Minatare mayor Cheryl Spencer said the store had been in the works for around two and a half years, before she was elected. The company purchased land from Tom and Kathy Schwartz and had their plans finalized by October 2021.

“We just kind of worked with them and their lawyers and our lawyers and things just kept on,” Spencer said. She described the store as “something that we needed.”

The Dollar General will be the first grocery store in Minatare since Prairie Sky Foods closed in 2016. It will provide customers with packaged, frozen and refrigerated food options, as well as cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, houseware, clothing and seasonal items. A press release from the company said the Minatare location would also carry home décor and a party preparation selection.

“It’s beautiful,” Spencer said. “It’s a new store with that new store smell and from what I’ve seen it’s very busy. ... I’ve even gone there a few times myself, and it’s very nice and convenient.”