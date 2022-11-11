Donald Lebruska honored with a Quilt of Valor

The Mitchell High School auditorium was filled with students, teachers, veterans and families for a patriotic tribute to honor all veterans of war on Friday, Nov. 11.

The program included Boy Scout Troop 13 and Pack 9 on color guard duty, music from the school’s choirs, band and students, speakers and a special Quilt of Valor presentation.

“This is the most honorable thing people do to honor us guys that were in the service. It was just an amazing (program),” Donald Lebruska said.

Lebruska, a Vietnam War veteran, was surprised when he opened the program and saw his name. He was on the program to be presented with his Quilt of Valor — a stunning red, white, blue and yellow pattern framing a collage of national symbols.

“I was surprised; I didn’t know. (My wife) knew but she never told me,” he said shortly after being wrapped in the quilt.

“Don said what’s going on, there’s a quilt being presented? I said you’ll know more Friday morning,” his wife, Laura said.

Donald was drafted into the Army and served from November 1970 to March 1972 during the Vietnam War effort. He spent nine of those months on Vietnam soil as an aviation specialist and worked his way up to the rank of specialist E4.

“He served nine months and was an aviation specialist on a Hewley, that’s a helicopter, as the fore gunner,” Laura said.

The couple will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 26. Laura said they were engaged when Donald got his draft notice.

“We had to postpone our wedding plans. When he came back after two years, we were finally married on Nov. 26,” she said.

Donald’s nomination to receive a Quilt of Valor began when Laura became aware of local veterans honored by the Quilt of Valor Foundation (QOVF).

“I knew about this program (QOVF), and I’ve seen some of our (veterans) receiving a Quilt of Valor,” she said. “Carol, from Hemingford, told me to contact these two ladies (Pat Dobry and Peggy Maunier) and they planned all this and had a quilt going.”

Pat Dobry began the presentation with a history of the QOVF including its purpose and the number of veterans who have been honored with quilts.

The QOVF operates with the mission to “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor,” Dobry said. “In almost 20 years since Quilts of Valor began, 326,777 quilts have been given.”

Peggy Maunier stepped behind the podium to direct her husband, Paul, and Bruce Dobry to open the Quilt of Valor for Donald to have his first look.

“This quilt will comfort you. It is a quilt from your family, friends and a grateful nation. It is to remind you that we care about you, so let’s take a look at your quilt,” Maunier said. “The top of this quilt, with many colors, shapes and fabrics, represents the communities and the many individuals who are grateful for your service. The boarder represents our hope that the quilt will bring warmth, comfort, peace and healing to the individual that receives it. The backing is the strength that supports the layers that represent the strength of the recipient.”

After receiving a standing ovation while wrapped in his quilt, a smiling Lebruska felt very honored.

“I’m honored and it’s just absolutely outstanding,” he said.