Double feature weekend at the SkyView Drive-in
  • Updated
SkyView celebrates 12 months of drive-in movies

The Midwest SkyView Drive-In Theater has weathered intense summer heat and freezing negative temperatures to stay open for 12 whole months while the downtown Midwest Theater remained closed due to COVID-19. Estes said the pandemic reminded America of the nostalgia of drive-in movies.

 OLIVIA WIESELER/Star-Herald

It’s a double feature weekend with “Addams Family 2” and then “No Time To Die” premiering right after it this weekend, Oct. 8-10, at 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., respectively, at the Midwest SkyView Drive-in Theater. There will be just one price for both movies.

First up is “Addams Family 2.” In this PG-rated film, Gomez, Morticia and the rest of the Addams clan embark on an adventurous road trip in a hideous and humongous camper, hoping to grow closer as a family.

Following the family-friendly film, it will be time for the premiere of James Bond in “No Time to Die.” In this PG-13 film, James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who’s armed with a dangerous new technology.

This weekend is extra special with the drive-in hosting a pj party. Wear your pajamas, and bring your pillows, your blankets and your whole family to the drive-in this weekend.

The entry fee, which covers both movies, costs $4 for persons ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards, and $7 for non-members. There is no car load pricing. The gate opens at 6 p.m.

The Midwest SkyView Drive-in offers parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space. The concession offerings include hot concessions items like pizza, hot dogs, nachos, & hot pretzels, and two ways to order: walk up concessions and online ordering. So come enjoy dinner and a movie at the drive-in. No outside food allowed at the drive-in.

