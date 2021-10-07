Double feature weekend at the SkyView Drive-in

It’s a double feature weekend with “Addams Family 2” and then “No Time To Die” premiering right after it this weekend, Oct. 8-10, at 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., respectively, at the Midwest SkyView Drive-in Theater. There will be just one price for both movies.

First up is “Addams Family 2.” In this PG-rated film, Gomez, Morticia and the rest of the Addams clan embark on an adventurous road trip in a hideous and humongous camper, hoping to grow closer as a family.

Following the family-friendly film, it will be time for the premiere of James Bond in “No Time to Die.” In this PG-13 film, James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who’s armed with a dangerous new technology.

This weekend is extra special with the drive-in hosting a pj party. Wear your pajamas, and bring your pillows, your blankets and your whole family to the drive-in this weekend.