DOVES hosting virtual/run walk to highlight prevention of domestic violence

The social media awareness campaign is one of the keys to the event.

“Sharing a picture will help raise awareness about domestic violence prevention and show that there are people who care about domestic violence survivors,” Peden said. “Our goal is to let survivors know that the community supports them and no one has to go through domestic violence alone.”

Also, as part of this month’s campaign, Western Nebraska Community College and Bellevue University have partnered to bring together employees to walk or run on the Scottsbluff, Alliance and Sidney campuses on Oct. 20. Peden said that the activities on the Scottsbluff campus will be highlighted with purple ribbons and flags along the path. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, its unlikely the public can participate, but people can drive by and encourage those who are walking.

Information about preventing domestic violence and the programs that are available locally are available on The DOVES Program website.

“We want to make sure that people ... see the services that we provide for women, men, teens and children who have experienced domestic violence,” Peden said.

There is also gear, such as medals, bags and other gear, that will benefit The DOVES Program.

