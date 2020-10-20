DOVES hosting virtual/run walk to highlight prevention of domestic violence

Each October, advocates promote awareness and prevention of domestic violence. Locally, The DOVES Program leads those efforts and despite a pandemic, leaders aim to encourage the community to empower survivors of domestic violence.
This year, The DOVES Program is hosting a virtual walk/run, which is being held over a 10-day period. The walk/run officially began on Oct. 12, but people can participate over a 10-day period.
“We are encouraging people to invite their friends and complete our walk-run anytime during that 10-day period,” Lisa Peden, client advocate, told the Star-Herald. “They can walk or run whatever distance they would like, on whatever date.”
The theme of the virtual run/walk is “Empower.” People are encouraged to wear purple as they participate in the walk/run.
“We really thought it would be powerful to show individuals showing their support for domestic violence survivors,” Peden said of the choice to do a virtual walk/run. “It would give people an opportunity to get out, get a little exercise and show their support for a cause.”
People can register for the virtual walk/run on The DOVES Program website, dovesprogram.com. There is no cost to participate in the virtual run/walk. People who participate are then encouraged to take a picture, share it on their own social media and on The DOVES Program social media. Those who enter will be entered into a drawing to win an Amazon Echo Show.
The social media awareness campaign is one of the keys to the event.
“Sharing a picture will help raise awareness about domestic violence prevention and show that there are people who care about domestic violence survivors,” Peden said. “Our goal is to let survivors know that the community supports them and no one has to go through domestic violence alone.”
Also, as part of this month’s campaign, Western Nebraska Community College and Bellevue University have partnered to bring together employees to walk or run on the Scottsbluff, Alliance and Sidney campuses on Oct. 20. Peden said that the activities on the Scottsbluff campus will be highlighted with purple ribbons and flags along the path. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, its unlikely the public can participate, but people can drive by and encourage those who are walking.
Information about preventing domestic violence and the programs that are available locally are available on The DOVES Program website.
“We want to make sure that people ... see the services that we provide for women, men, teens and children who have experienced domestic violence,” Peden said.
There is also gear, such as medals, bags and other gear, that will benefit The DOVES Program.
