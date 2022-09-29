DOVES hosting walk of solidarity Saturday to honor those lost, celebrate survivors of domestic violence

Every October, advocated promote awareness and prevention of domestic violence. The DOVES Program is highlighting that effort Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. with the goal of shining a light on domestic violence with an evening walk.

The DOVES Program leaders aim to foster an environment where the community can celebrate survivors and show support for victims to know they are not alone. To achieve this goal, leaders ask community members to stand with them to "Shine a Light on Domestic Violence.”

“What we are hoping for is with the 'Shine a Light on Domestic Violence' walk we’re asking people to help us raise awareness to break the silence and secrecy around violence in the home,” Lisa Peden, prevention and education specialist, told the Star-Herald. “We’re asking people to learn how they can help a friend or family member who’s experiencing abuse.”

Domestic violence is defined as a pattern of behavior intended to isolate victims and tear them down verbally, emotionally and physically. It affects people of all ages, races, ethnicities, genders and sexualities. One in 4 women report experiencing violence intimate partner violence and 1 in 7 men have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner.

“Right here in the Panhandle, the DOVES Program has served more than 800 victims of abuse and violence since January,” DOVES Executive Director Hilary Wasserburger said. “Many people care and understand that domestic violence is a serious problem in our communities. They want to do something but it can feel overwhelming. We can work together to support survivors, hold abusers accountable and make our communities safer."

Peden added that the DOVES Program serves men, women and children and offers services to anyone who has been a victim or was affected by sexual, domestic or dating violence.

The community can join DOVES leaders Saturday in a walk of solidarity in Scottsbluff. Participants can register starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Grace Chapel parking lot. There is no cost to participate.

Scottsbluff Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan will kick off the walk, which will occur on Highway 26 pedestrian bridge which will be lit purple,. The walk begins shortly after 7 p.m. Walkers are encouraged to wear purple and DOVES will provide purple glow sticks.

“With the bridge being lit up purple and having the walkers carry the purple lights. it is kind of symbolizing that we’re not going to allow domestic violence to remain in the dark," Peden said. "We want to shine a light on it and end the silence.”

Peden said she encourages the public to ask their friends or family about abuse, listen to what they have to say, believe their stories and help connect them with resources, like the DOVES program.

“Showing our support by attending the walk helps to remember those who have died as a result of abuse, celebrate those who have survived and also show victims they are not alone and that the community cares about them,” Peden said. “That is our goal with the walk.”

The Rockabilly Misfits will be at the event collecting donations for DOVES. Money raised will go toward food and sanitary items for survivors dealing with the effects of abuse. Donations also help DOVES provide direct services to survivors.

“We’re doing this walk specifically at night to go with idea of shining a light on domestic violence,” she said. “It’s something that we decided we would like to try in Scottsbluff this year.”

The DOVES Program provides crisis and support services to anyone who has experienced or been affected by sexual, domestic and dating violence. For more information log on to www.dovesprogram.com or call 866-95-DOVES.