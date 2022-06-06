Downtown association looks for new ideas

To create a sense of engagement among downtown businesses, local economic developers turned to external help during a meeting on Friday.

Elizabeth Chase, the Nebraska Main Street Network’s executive director, presented a few ideas to drum up more cohesion within the Downtown Scottsbluff Association (DSA).

Starr Lehl, Scottsbluff’s Economic Development Director and Sharaya Toof, the city’s Small Business Outreach and Public Relations Coordinator, attended the meeting. Also in attendance were the city’s Rural Fellows, interns Lauren Campbell and Esther Ingabiribyishaka.

“The downtowns aren’t going to function if they don’t have businesses that are functional,” Chase told the group. “There’s got to be a component of business development and business assistance, things like facade grants, getting them help with biz opportunities. A lot of what Main Street does is coordinate all the different players ... to bring it all together for the benefit of that downtown district.”

Lehl said the current Downtown Scottsbluff Association is somewhat disjointed. Not many business owners who are technically part of it participate in meetings.

“What’s nice about Main Street is it’s very much grassroots, bottom-up ... and it’s not just downtown business owners,” Chase said. “You have to get the community involved in this.”

There is a core group who regularly attends DSA meetings, Lehl said. She and Toof agreed that the group’s leadership should transition to being run more by the owners themselves instead of the city. The problem they said they face is figuring out how to turn it over to the owners.

Chase said Main Street could help get them together for visioning workshops. Currently, there are 17 Nebraskan cities participating in the nation-wide Main Street network. Chase said there are some 2,000 participating municipalities nationally.

The different communities can share resources and ideas with each other. “Just having that resource on a peer level ... has been beneficial, but it takes somebody to network them together,” she said.

Scottsbluff had been a Main Street city years ago, but many business owners back then were against the idea. Most of those owners no longer own businesses downtown anymore.

Still, there’s been difficulty in bringing businesses together. Lehl said many of the store owners from Avenue A, or on the side streets near Broadway, have said they don’t feel like they’re part of the downtown. “Those are all considered, to me, downtown,” she added.

Lehl said they’ve tried to use block captains who would deliver information to the stores in their areas, but many of the volunteers to be captains would be working in the same areas.

Chase suggested Lehl and Toof incorporate a strategy which has worked in other cities: community gatherings. Building owners, customers, business managers and employees could all be briefed on a regular basis as to what events are being planned for downtown.

The most difficult part of ensuring the cohesion of the DSA, Chase said, would be that people have to keep working at it to ensure that everyone can be heard.

She said Scottsbluff has always had a vibrant downtown; it’s just a matter of getting people to work together to improve it.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.