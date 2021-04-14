Downtown Cinco de Mayo bash to spotlight area’s Hispanic heritage

When Mexican General Ignacio Zaragoza repelled French invaders at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, he probably didn’t expect that the City of Scottsbluff would celebrate the victory 159 years later. Then again, he didn’t expect to win the battle either.
This year, the City of Scottsbluff launches the first downtown Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 5. The celebration coincides with regular traditions including the Cinco de Mayo Pageant at the Guadalupe Center and the East Overland parade.
Organizers said the event has two goals: attract people to downtown Scottsbluff and celebrate Hispanic and Mexican heritage in the city. The family-friendly event offers beer and margaritas, live music, face painting, Loteria (a bingo-like game) and candy skull painting, according to organizers. The event lasts from 5 to 8 p.m.
Local bands nimo Norte and Los Peladitos de Durango are scheduled to perform, as are the Los Guadalupanos Folkloric Dancers.
Richard Castro, the owner of Crossroads Music, came up with the idea for a Downtown Cinco de Mayo event in 2018. While organizing the Bands on Broadway event, a friend asked Castro why there wasn’t a similar event for Scottsbluff’s Hispanic community.
“And I started thinking, ‘Yeah, that’s true, why don’t they do one?’ So that always stuck in the back of my mind,” Castro said.
Early in 2020, Castro approached City of Scottsbluff Economic Development Director Star Lehl. He was ready to get the ball rolling. Lehl and Castro worked together before. Their partnership was instrumental in launching Bands on Broadway.
When Castro approached Lehl for a Cinco de Mayo celebration, Lehl said she was game.
“We were ready to actually move forward with it in 2020 when we were talking in February,” Lehl said.
A month later, however, COVID-19 postponed the event. This year, Castro said he is hoping for the best.
“We’re just gonna cross our fingers that Cinco de Mayo on May 5 is a nice day,” he said. “You never know what the weather is going to be like.”
Castro said he hopes people who come to the event will spend time downtown. He said he hopes attendees will appreciate what business at the city’s heart has to offer. For her part, Lehl hopes the event brings community members together.
However, Lehl and Castro said another critical purpose of the event is the celebration of Hispanic heritage. Specifically, Castro said Hispanic identity is a major part of Scottsbluff and deserves to be celebrated as such. He pointed to the area’s reputation of superior Mexican food as an example of this.
“I think that’s part of what this area is. People come down to visit and ask, 'What do you have here?’ Really good Hispanic food,” he said.