Downtown Cinco de Mayo bash to spotlight area’s Hispanic heritage

Early in 2020, Castro approached City of Scottsbluff Economic Development Director Star Lehl. He was ready to get the ball rolling. Lehl and Castro worked together before. Their partnership was instrumental in launching Bands on Broadway.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When Castro approached Lehl for a Cinco de Mayo celebration, Lehl said she was game.

“We were ready to actually move forward with it in 2020 when we were talking in February,” Lehl said.

A month later, however, COVID-19 postponed the event. This year, Castro said he is hoping for the best.

“We’re just gonna cross our fingers that Cinco de Mayo on May 5 is a nice day,” he said. “You never know what the weather is going to be like.”

Castro said he hopes people who come to the event will spend time downtown. He said he hopes attendees will appreciate what business at the city’s heart has to offer. For her part, Lehl hopes the event brings community members together.

However, Lehl and Castro said another critical purpose of the event is the celebration of Hispanic heritage. Specifically, Castro said Hispanic identity is a major part of Scottsbluff and deserves to be celebrated as such. He pointed to the area’s reputation of superior Mexican food as an example of this.