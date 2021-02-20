Downtown Potter may get facelift

Hal and Drew Enevoldsen are part of the third and fourth generations of their family in the town, and say helping be a part of keeping it alive and helping it grow is just something they’ve been raised to do.

“It gets in your blood, that hometown,” Hal said. “I went away to college, and I went to Texas for about three months, and I realized that this is where my heart was, in Potter. I could do what I do anywhere in the world, but why wouldn’t I want to be around my friends and family here.

“A lot of it is passed down from generation to generation, giving back to your community.”

Hal shared the story of a Potter Sons of the Legion Commander who was a Vietnam veteran. His commanding officer, when the fighting was over had a simple message for his men.

“He said, ‘Now go back home and make where you live a better place,’” Hal said. “‘Do what I’ve trained you to do here, but do it at home.’

“There’s a lot of families here in Potter who have been here a long time and they have that same community — pride may not be the right word — just love of the community. It’s what makes it just like a family.”