Downtown Scottsbluff Association, others plan Halloween, Christmas events

It was originally going to be that people who visited all the shops would be eligible for grand prizes, but that was lowered to half or the majority of participating stores to be more incentivizing.

“If I see a passport thing that has 30 (stops) on there, and I’m a parent and I’m trying to run my kids around, I’m not going to all 30,” Runza general manager Kim Skinlo said. “If I see 10, I’m like, ‘Yeah we can do that for a couple hours, no problem.’”

The goal of attracting children and, by extension, their parents, was quickly brought up, although it was pointed out that few of the downtown businesses cater to kids. Members also discussed ways of bringing customers to businesses off of Broadway, such as having carolers walk down those streets.

Then there was the matter of deciding what the prizes for the passport’s completion would be.

“Somehow we have to come up with a big gift that’s going to entice people to say, ‘Oh, I want every stamp,’” Amy Westphal of Eakes Office Solutions said.

On the topic of passports, members also discussed the Passport Nebraska tourism program, which businesses have until Nov. 30 to apply for.