Downtown Scottsbluff Association, others plan Halloween, Christmas events

Nearly a dozen business owners met with Scottsbluff’s economic development director, Starr Lehl, on Thursday to plot out the next few months’ worth of events downtown.
Lehl said it was more than the usual amount of attendees for previous Downtown Scottsbluff Association meetings, probably because of the importance of the agenda.
Major focus was placed on Halloween and Christmas festivities, as well as the slate of events scheduled for the summer and Halloween of 2022.
Lehl is part of a joint Scottsbluff/Gering committee, the Scottsbluff-Gering October Committee, aimed at making the twin-city area a Halloween destination rivaling any in the state, starting in 2022.
“It’s crazy the number of events we’re already doing, but adding a costume contest, pet costume contest, house decorating contest ... we’ll try to get the public involved and really into this Halloween thing, to where eventually people will want to come ... and stay,” she said.
The downtown merchants will hold a Trick or Treat Street outdoor event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29. Kids will gather in the 18th Street Plaza for a costume contest, as well.
In Gering, a Trunk and Treat event is also scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Members of the Scottsbluff-Gering October
Committee is also looking to host Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) celebrations, which are traditionally held on Nov. 2, in 2022.
The Downtown Scottsbluff Association planned an additional host of events for the holiday season. Community volunteer Kristin Wiebe said she envisioned a setting where families could flock to the downtown area to participate in a winter market.
”What we’re trying to create is the Hallmark downtown,” she said.
This Very Merry Christmas Market, scheduled for Dec. 4, aims to fill the streets of downtown Scottsbluff with crowds and vendors. Food trucks would sell hot cocoa, cider, crepes and soups, and different stalls would make holiday-themed decorations. Musical ensembles from the middle and high schools would perform ambient holiday music, and Santa Claus himself would make an appearance for photo opportunities.
“We want to make it clear, it’s outdoors. We want to work with the city, if we do have inclement weather, to make sure we get things plowed,” Wiebe said. “I mean, the snow will add to it ... we’d love it ... to have a little snowman-making area for kids.”
Following the success of a similar event this summer, a "Yuletide Stride" wine walk event would be more targeted toward adults.
Members of the downtown association proposed creating a passport system to encourage customers to visit a diverse array of shops from Black Friday to Christmas Eve to coincide with the holiday festivities. Every downtown business will be canvassed to see if they want to participate, and those that do will be compiled into a checklist.
It was originally going to be that people who visited all the shops would be eligible for grand prizes, but that was lowered to half or the majority of participating stores to be more incentivizing.
“If I see a passport thing that has 30 (stops) on there, and I’m a parent and I’m trying to run my kids around, I’m not going to all 30,” Runza general manager Kim Skinlo said. “If I see 10, I’m like, ‘Yeah we can do that for a couple hours, no problem.’”
The goal of attracting children and, by extension, their parents, was quickly brought up, although it was pointed out that few of the downtown businesses cater to kids. Members also discussed ways of bringing customers to businesses off of Broadway, such as having carolers walk down those streets.
Then there was the matter of deciding what the prizes for the passport’s completion would be.
“Somehow we have to come up with a big gift that’s going to entice people to say, ‘Oh, I want every stamp,’” Amy Westphal of Eakes Office Solutions said.
On the topic of passports, members also discussed the Passport Nebraska tourism program, which businesses have until Nov. 30 to apply for.
“We’ve had multiple people finish their 70th visit, which is all of them ... at our store,” Mary Skiles of Tossed and Found said.
It was the store’s first time participating in the Passport program after three previous applications. Skiles said some 2,300 people participating in the program have visited the shop since May.
“It’s been amazing ... if you guys have an opportunity, I definitely encourage you to apply,” she told the group.
Looking into next year, the association will expand its goal of making Scottsbluff a place to stay as well as visit. The first Bands on Broadway event will occur the day before the Robidoux Quick and Dirty on June 24, 2022, enticing the 1,000-plus bicyclists to arrive earlier and stay longer. The annual Sidewalk Sales will run from July 14-16, and will feature a carnival down Broadway.
Potential new events with less concrete dates include a bluegrass festival around Labor Day, and Third Thursday markets to encourage shopping before Bands on Broadway shows.