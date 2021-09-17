Downtown Scottsbluff Association plans Halloween, Christmas events

The goal of attracting children and, by extension, their parents, was quickly brought up, although it was pointed out that few of the downtown businesses cater to kids. The association also discussed ways of bringing customers to businesses off of Broadway, such as having carolers walk down those streets.

Then there was the matter of deciding what the prizes for the passport’s completion would be. “Somehow we have to come up with a big gift that’s going to entice people to say, ‘Oh, I want every stamp,’” Amy Westphal of Eakes Office Solutions said.

On the topic of passports, the association also discussed the Passport Nebraska tourism program, which businesses have until Nov. 30 to apply for.

“We’ve had multiple people finish their seventieth visit, which is all of them...at our store,” Mary Skiles of Tossed and Found said. It was the store’s first time participating in the Passport program after three previous applications. Skiles said some 2,300 people participating in the program have visited the shop since May. “It’s been amazing...if you guys have an opportunity, I definitely encourage you to apply,” she told the group.