Downtown Scottsbluff Association plans spring, summer events

It will be a go-go summer in the Scottsbluff area.

Members of the Downtown Scottsbluff Association prepared for new arrivals and summer festivities during its regular meeting on Thursday.

Starr Lehl, the Scottsbluff economic development director, began the meeting with an update to the Bricks for the Bluffs and Pennies for the Plaza fundraising campaigns. Thanks to a $10,000 donation from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation, the 18th Street Plaza’s latest renovations are approximately halfway funded. Lehl said the city has a goal to raise $118,000 for the renovations.

Lehl said the city will know by the end of March if it has received a grant for the project from the state. She said construction would begin in August and consist mostly of landscaping. The plaza will be fully renovated within a few months of when construction begins.

Activities for the summer season will get a head start this year.

Lehl detailed plans for a Cinco de Mayo event on May 5. It will feature a car show on Broadway, a Mexican market, two bands, a salsa contest and a variety of food trucks. There will also be a performance from Los Guadalupanos dancers. Booth registration funds will go toward a scholarship for these youth dancers. So far, Lehl said seven vendors had signed up and she was working to acquire more.

The Cinco de Mayo festivities will be promoted through the use of downtown window decorations. The best decoration will win a trophy, Lehl said.

The association also planned for events later in the year. One of these will be the Bands on Broadway festivities from June 9 to July 28, which should have a successful comeback after the popularity of last year’s event.

“There have been several bands that have contacted us who want to come. Just yesterday (Wednesday), I got one from Omaha,” she said.

Also this summer, The Robidoux Rendezvous bike race will take place on June 24. Sidewalk Sales are planned to occur on July 14, 15 and 16, though there will not be a carnival on Broadway during those dates as had previously been considered. National Night Out returns on Aug. 2.

There will also be another Wine Walk during the Old West Balloon Fest. Though much of the talk was about summer events, future events with no specific dates include a Christmas market and a bluegrass festival in the fall.

New restaurants will open up downtown. These include a new Goonie’s Sports Bar and Grill at the former Emporium location on First Avenue as well as the Powerhouse Social restaurant at the Powerhouse building adjacent to the 18th Street Plaza on Broadway.

