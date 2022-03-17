 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Downtown Scottsbluff Association plans spring, summer events

  • 0
Downtown association meeting 3-17-22

Live music, like Nimo Norte, accompanied the first Cinco de Mayo event held in downtown Scottsbluff last year. The event is one of several activities returning this summer.

It will be a go-go summer in the Scottsbluff area.

Members of the Downtown Scottsbluff Association prepared for new arrivals and summer festivities during its regular meeting on Thursday.

Starr Lehl, the Scottsbluff economic development director, began the meeting with an update to the Bricks for the Bluffs and Pennies for the Plaza fundraising campaigns. Thanks to a $10,000 donation from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation, the 18th Street Plaza’s latest renovations are approximately halfway funded. Lehl said the city has a goal to raise $118,000 for the renovations.

Lehl said the city will know by the end of March if it has received a grant for the project from the state. She said construction would begin in August and consist mostly of landscaping. The plaza will be fully renovated within a few months of when construction begins.

Activities for the summer season will get a head start this year.

Lehl detailed plans for a Cinco de Mayo event on May 5. It will feature a car show on Broadway, a Mexican market, two bands, a salsa contest and a variety of food trucks. There will also be a performance from Los Guadalupanos dancers. Booth registration funds will go toward a scholarship for these youth dancers. So far, Lehl said seven vendors had signed up and she was working to acquire more.

People are also reading…

The Cinco de Mayo festivities will be promoted through the use of downtown window decorations. The best decoration will win a trophy, Lehl said.

The association also planned for events later in the year. One of these will be the Bands on Broadway festivities from June 9 to July 28, which should have a successful comeback after the popularity of last year’s event.

“There have been several bands that have contacted us who want to come. Just yesterday (Wednesday), I got one from Omaha,” she said.

Also this summer, The Robidoux Rendezvous bike race will take place on June 24. Sidewalk Sales are planned to occur on July 14, 15 and 16, though there will not be a carnival on Broadway during those dates as had previously been considered. National Night Out returns on Aug. 2.

There will also be another Wine Walk during the Old West Balloon Fest. Though much of the talk was about summer events, future events with no specific dates include a Christmas market and a bluegrass festival in the fall.

New restaurants will open up downtown. These include a new Goonie’s Sports Bar and Grill at the former Emporium location on First Avenue as well as the Powerhouse Social restaurant at the Powerhouse building adjacent to the 18th Street Plaza on Broadway.

0 Comments

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

An 18-year-old Minatare teen died in a crash Saturday in rural Laramie County, Wyoming. The teen, Wyatt Butler, had been a senior at Scottsbluff High School, months away from graduation.

‘For a great cause’

‘For a great cause’

The music began playing as Chris Ruff headed to the stage in a blue prom dress. He was the first of 18 bikers to take part in the first P.U.B.…

Serving the community for 10 years

Serving the community for 10 years

Uprooting their family and ties in Ogallala, Ben and Kerri Dishman along with their two children arrived in Gering, with aspirations of openin…

SkyWest to end local service

SkyWest to end local service

SkyWest Airlines announced Thursday its intent to stop Essential Air Service (EAS) from 29 airports, including the Western Nebraska Regional A…

Running a fruitful food truck

Running a fruitful food truck

On a cold blustery day, typically a hot cup of coffee, tea or cocoa really hits the spot. However, for Western Nebraska, it’s lemonade; at lea…

Watch Now: Related Video

When will sanctions help Ukraine?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News