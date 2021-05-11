 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown Scottsbluff Association Welcomes Passport Visitors
0 comments

Downtown Scottsbluff Association Welcomes Passport Visitors

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
11 Panhandle spots on Nebraska Passport

Mary Skiles, an owner of Tossed and Found Antiques, arranges a tea set on a sideboard. The shop was picked as one of 70 stops on the Nebraska Passport, a 12-year program through the state's tourism department. The state highlighted 11 spots in the Panhandle for the 2021 tourism season.

 Danielle Prokop/Star-Herald

The Nebraska Passport Program has kicked off with great enthusiasm and success! The Passport Program helps travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems throughout the state and is special because it offers a wide variety of travel adventures, including museums, parks, restaurants, wineries, retail stores, and more.

Tossed & Found Antiques in historic Downtown Scottsbluff has been selected to participate this year. Sheryl Harvey, co-owner of Tossed and Found enjoys the visitors coming to the store and hearing fun stories about places they have traveled to and where they are going in the state of Nebraska. “This is just such a great program and opportunity to showcase our community and our state, says Harvey”

To encourage Nebraska Passport participants to shop Downtown Scottsbluff, many businesses are providing a 10% discount to passport visitors who show their Nebraska Passport at time of purchase.

Participating businesses are:

Retail:

Bible Book Shop – 14 East 16th Street

Brown’s Shoe Fit Co. – 1720 Broadway

Chaparral Boots – 1511 Broadway

Compliments for You and Your Home – 1708 Broadway

Lynne Morgan Boutique – 1608 Broadway

Nebraska Shirt Co. – 11 East 16th Street or 1610 Broadway

Reichert’s G & T Fine Jewelry & Gifts – 1809 Broadway

Studio B Boutique Store – 1715 Broadway

TC & More Gift Store – 1621 Broadway

The Quilt Stop – 1609 ½ Broadway

The Sports Racquet – 1711 Broadway

Tossed & Found Antiques – 1607 Broadway

308 Embroidery – 1710 Broadway

Food and Beverages:

Bluffs Bakery – 1520 Broadway

Cappuccino and Company – 1703 Broadway

Flyover Brewing Company – 1824 Broadway

Pineapple Express – 16 East 16th Street

Runza Restaurant – 1817 Broadway

Sam & Louie’s Italian Restaurant – 1522 Broadway

16th Empire – 1605 Avenue A

Arts Gallery & Gifts:

West Nebraska Arts Center – 106 East 18th Street

Passports are available at participating locations in western Nebraska listed below or by going on line to https://nebraskapassport.com/

– Tossed and Found Antiques in Scottsbluff

– Shelmandine Print shop in Alliance

– Chimney Rock Museum in Bayard

– The Vault coffee shop in Bayard

– Chadron Art Alley at Bean Broker Coffee House & Pub

– Chadron State Park

– Q’s Dairy Sweet in Crawford

– Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area and Nature Center outside Gering

– Hyannis Hotel Inc.

– Chuckaboo Station in Potter

– Laughing Lamb Fibers in Sidney

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News