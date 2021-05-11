Downtown Scottsbluff Association Welcomes Passport Visitors

The Nebraska Passport Program has kicked off with great enthusiasm and success! The Passport Program helps travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems throughout the state and is special because it offers a wide variety of travel adventures, including museums, parks, restaurants, wineries, retail stores, and more.
Tossed & Found Antiques in historic Downtown Scottsbluff has been selected to participate this year. Sheryl Harvey, co-owner of Tossed and Found enjoys the visitors coming to the store and hearing fun stories about places they have traveled to and where they are going in the state of Nebraska. “This is just such a great program and opportunity to showcase our community and our state, says Harvey”
To encourage Nebraska Passport participants to shop Downtown Scottsbluff, many businesses are providing a 10% discount to passport visitors who show their Nebraska Passport at time of purchase.
Participating businesses are:
Retail:
Bible Book Shop – 14 East 16th Street
Brown’s Shoe Fit Co. – 1720 Broadway
Chaparral Boots – 1511 Broadway
Compliments for You and Your Home – 1708 Broadway
Lynne Morgan Boutique – 1608 Broadway
Nebraska Shirt Co. – 11 East 16th Street or 1610 Broadway
Reichert’s G & T Fine Jewelry & Gifts – 1809 Broadway
Studio B Boutique Store – 1715 Broadway
TC & More Gift Store – 1621 Broadway
The Quilt Stop – 1609 ½ Broadway
The Sports Racquet – 1711 Broadway
Tossed & Found Antiques – 1607 Broadway
308 Embroidery – 1710 Broadway
Food and Beverages:
Bluffs Bakery – 1520 Broadway
Cappuccino and Company – 1703 Broadway
Flyover Brewing Company – 1824 Broadway
Pineapple Express – 16 East 16th Street
Runza Restaurant – 1817 Broadway
Sam & Louie’s Italian Restaurant – 1522 Broadway
16th Empire – 1605 Avenue A
Arts Gallery & Gifts:
West Nebraska Arts Center – 106 East 18th Street
Passports are available at participating locations in western Nebraska listed below or by going on line to https://nebraskapassport.com/
– Tossed and Found Antiques in Scottsbluff
– Shelmandine Print shop in Alliance
– Chimney Rock Museum in Bayard
– The Vault coffee shop in Bayard
– Chadron Art Alley at Bean Broker Coffee House & Pub
– Chadron State Park
– Q’s Dairy Sweet in Crawford
– Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area and Nature Center outside Gering
– Hyannis Hotel Inc.
– Chuckaboo Station in Potter
– Laughing Lamb Fibers in Sidney