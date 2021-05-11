Downtown Scottsbluff Association Welcomes Passport Visitors

The Nebraska Passport Program has kicked off with great enthusiasm and success! The Passport Program helps travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems throughout the state and is special because it offers a wide variety of travel adventures, including museums, parks, restaurants, wineries, retail stores, and more.

Tossed & Found Antiques in historic Downtown Scottsbluff has been selected to participate this year. Sheryl Harvey, co-owner of Tossed and Found enjoys the visitors coming to the store and hearing fun stories about places they have traveled to and where they are going in the state of Nebraska. “This is just such a great program and opportunity to showcase our community and our state, says Harvey”