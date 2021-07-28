Downtown window decorating contest to welcome Old West Balloon Fest and U.S. National Balloon Championship

GERING - The Old West Balloon Fest Committee, Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau and Gering Visitors Bureau announce the 2021 “Downtown Window Decorating Contest” to commemorate the US National Hot Air Balloon Championship and Old West Balloon Fest.

Businesses throughout Gering, Scottsbluff, Terrytown and Mitchell business operators will showcase their creative window decorating talents to officially welcome pilots, crews and visitors with imaginative window displays this August.

Participation in the contest is completely free and the theme is hot air balloons and ballooning. Simply pick your favorite hot air ballooning motif and tailor your window display as a tribute to your business and the ballooning events. There will be three juried categories: Most Hot Air Balloon Thematic, Most Host Community Themed (Gering-Scottsbluff-Mitchell-Terrytown) and Best “At Night” Window Display.

Businesses must register their participation by emailing Brenda Leisy at Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau at bleisy@scottsbluffcounty.org to ensure your business is judged for the contest.