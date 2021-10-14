Dozens of Panhandle state workers among 2,200 honored

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a much easier collector’s item for the teammates,” Jason Jackson said. Jackson, the director of Nebraska’s Department of Administrative Services, was at the event to present the awards. Originally, Nebraska’s lieutenant governor Mike Foley was scheduled to do so, but after catching the coronavirus Foley’s event schedule was cancelled.

It was not the first time the virus had curtailed plans for the event. Because of the pandemic, last year’s recognition ceremonies were not held in person. Jackson said the work of employees like these have produced favorable outcomes for Nebraska when compared to the health and economies of peer states.

“The events of the past 18 months with the pandemic make it more clear how important public service is,” he said. “...Everybody in this room has alternative career choices, and they’ve all chosen public service for their career.”

Around half of the people in the PHREC’s auditorium were among the honorees, with the other half consisting of their friends and family. There were an additional 39 state employees scheduled to be honored who were unable to make the ceremony. Jackson said many of them had other professional obligations to attend to.