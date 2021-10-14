Dozens of Panhandle state workers among 2,200 honored

Sterling Rust, of Gering, works for the cattle-inspecting Nebraska Brand Committee. He started working for the state when he was 25.
“Here in Nebraska, we’ve had so many great feeders and ranchers so I’ve had a great job and loved it,” he said.
Rust was among 32 honorees at an “Excellence in State Service” celebration on Thursday, at the Panhandle Research Extension Center just north of Scottsbluff. Most of those being honored had spent a decade or two working for the state of Nebraska. Rust has dedicated half a century.
“And it’s been a fantastic 50 years,” he said. Now 75, Rust has attended several such state service ceremonies in the past, and he has the mugs given out as awards to prove it. “I do have a little collection, yes sir,” he said.
Thursday’s event was one of several held over the course of the month to honor the dedication of state employees, or “teammates.” Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed October to be “Nebraska State Teammate Recognition Month” in September. There are 2,176 teammates being honored statewide with a combined total of 33,235 years working for Nebraska.
This year, instead of commemorative mugs, the honorees were presented with challenge coins. Each coin corresponds with an additional five years of service, starting at 10 years. Coins for different years of service have unique designs.
“It’s a much easier collector’s item for the teammates,” Jason Jackson said. Jackson, the director of Nebraska’s Department of Administrative Services, was at the event to present the awards. Originally, Nebraska’s lieutenant governor Mike Foley was scheduled to do so, but after catching the coronavirus Foley’s event schedule was cancelled.
It was not the first time the virus had curtailed plans for the event. Because of the pandemic, last year’s recognition ceremonies were not held in person. Jackson said the work of employees like these have produced favorable outcomes for Nebraska when compared to the health and economies of peer states.
“The events of the past 18 months with the pandemic make it more clear how important public service is,” he said. “...Everybody in this room has alternative career choices, and they’ve all chosen public service for their career.”
Around half of the people in the PHREC’s auditorium were among the honorees, with the other half consisting of their friends and family. There were an additional 39 state employees scheduled to be honored who were unable to make the ceremony. Jackson said many of them had other professional obligations to attend to.
Robert Beals, a staff assistant at the Department of Health and Human Services call center, was the second person to be honored on Thursday.
“I got started kind of on a whim...and I’ve enjoyed pretty much every minute of it since,” Beals said. “...It’s been a very rewarding path to take.”
Teammates did not need to work at the same position, or even in the same department, to be honored. Jeff Nichols, of Bridgeport, spent five years working roads and construction for the state. For the last 15 years, he has worked for the Department of Natural Resources. He said the event drew people from all across the panhandle.
“It’s a nice thing the state does, recognize the hard work you do,” Nichols said. He said he liked working for Nebraska and would continue to do so “as long as they’ll have me.”