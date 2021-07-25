Dream Chopper: Bridgeport veteran in running to build bike on Orange County Choppers

It’s an opportunity of a lifetime — Paul Teutul Sr. and the Orange County Choppers crew are building one bike enthusiast’s dream chopper. One Bridgeport man is hoping it will be him.
Michael Harden, a Bridgeport Army veteran, hopes to win a chance to build a motorcycle of his dream as he pays tribute to airborne soldiers.
After seeing a post on Facebook about the opportunity, Harden signed up, explaining why he deserved to be selected.
The first round of voting closed Thursday night with the top 15 hopefuls in each group advancing to the next round. The field will be narrowed to the top 10 by July 29, top five by Aug. 5 and then the winner from each group advances to the quarter-finals and semi-finals. Harden finished in third place in his group.
“It’s going clear into September,” he said. “It’s a lengthy deal.”
Throughout the voting process, Harden said he was overwhelmed by the community support.
“I never thought I would get this far. I thought maybe top 20, but I never thought I would be this far up,” he said. “The support I’ve got comes from my family, friends and probably people I don’t even know. It’s touching and gratifying to have people supporting me who I don’t even know.”
If awarded the opportunity to build his dream chopper, Harden said he would pay tribute to his Army background.
“It’d be something that nobody else has; it would be one of a kind,” he said. “My dream chopper would be a tribute to airborne soldiers. I think these men and women don’t get enough thanks and they go the extra mile, so I wanted to do something to tribute them and say thank you.”
Airborne forces, also called paratroopers, jump out of airplanes into combat zones without land passage, as long as the airspace is accessible. Harden served in the Army from 1983 until 1991.
“I spent some time in an airborne unit, so I was one of those crazy people and it’s just near and dear to my heart,” he said. “If it goes all the way, great; if it doesn’t, win or lose, it’s a win for me.”
Harden currently owns two motorcycles, a 2011 Harley Dyna Wide Glide and a 2010 Harley CVO Street Glide. He said the passion for riding came from his parents.
“I started riding when I was a kid,” he said. “My parents rode motorcycles and they bought me a little dirt bike and I started riding and it developed from there.”
On the Dream Chopper website, Teutul Sr. said, “If you’re a real biker, I know you’ve got a dream bike in mind. We’re looking forward to building your dream chopper.”
The winner will join Teutul Sr. and the crew on the show to build a dream chopper. After public voting closes Sept. 2, the grand prize winner will be announced.
Despite not being an artist, Harden said he can visualize his dream motorcycle.
“I can see it in my head,” he said. “I’ve got some cool things that I want to incorporate into it to make it that special tribute bike.”
Aside from building his motorcycle, working alongside Teutul Sr., someone who is influential in the bike building business, would be an amazing opportunity.
“It would be a dream come true to work with somebody who’s fabricated — with his team — so many tribute bikes from the fireman’s bike to the POW/MIA tribute bike,” he said. “They put so much thought and time into those bikes that they just are masterpieces.”
The opportunity to represent the state of Nebraska and potentially work with Teutul Sr. on his dream bike is mind blowing, Harden said.
“It’s been a life-changing experience with a good family, good friends and the support I get everyday,” he said. “I owe a lot of it to our Father upstairs. I’m blessed.”
To vote for Harden, visit his Dream Chopper page at dreamchopper.com/2021/michael-harden.