Dream Chopper: Bridgeport veteran in running to build bike on Orange County Choppers

“It’d be something that nobody else has; it would be one of a kind,” he said. “My dream chopper would be a tribute to airborne soldiers. I think these men and women don’t get enough thanks and they go the extra mile, so I wanted to do something to tribute them and say thank you.”

Airborne forces, also called paratroopers, jump out of airplanes into combat zones without land passage, as long as the airspace is accessible. Harden served in the Army from 1983 until 1991.

“I spent some time in an airborne unit, so I was one of those crazy people and it’s just near and dear to my heart,” he said. “If it goes all the way, great; if it doesn’t, win or lose, it’s a win for me.”

Harden currently owns two motorcycles, a 2011 Harley Dyna Wide Glide and a 2010 Harley CVO Street Glide. He said the passion for riding came from his parents.

“I started riding when I was a kid,” he said. “My parents rode motorcycles and they bought me a little dirt bike and I started riding and it developed from there.”

On the Dream Chopper website, Teutul Sr. said, “If you’re a real biker, I know you’ve got a dream bike in mind. We’re looking forward to building your dream chopper.”