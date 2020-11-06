Drive-by event and virtual Veterans Day Program planned

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home is asking for the community to participate in a drive-by “Honk and Wave” parade for to celebrate Veteran’s Day early on Saturday Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.

The route starts at the west entrance beside the Western NE State Veterans Home proceeding south, around the maintenance shop and come out the same place it starts at the west entrance. Anyone with a car or motorcycle is welcome to participate Activities Director Kilee Oliverius said.

John Brehm, the Scotts Bluff/Banner County veterans service officer said he wants to get the word out.

“Since we’re not doing the parade or the in-person programming for veteran’s we’re still hoping to provide a way for people to celebrate veterans,” he said. “I think they’ll really appreciate it at the Veteran’s Home since they’ve been under quarantine and confined to their rooms this last week because of COVID-19.”

VFW Post #1681 will move its Veterans Day Program to a virtual program.

The Star-Herald will film the program Saturday at the VFW. The program is not open to the public, but will be available for viewing on starherald.com and its YouTube channel the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 10, in time for viewing on Wednesday, Nov. 11.