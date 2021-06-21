Driver injured in fuel tanker rollover

A semi driver suffered injuries in a rollover at Stegall Road and Highway 88 Monday.
Authorities were called to the rollover shortly before 7 p.m. Monday. Banner County Fire, Gering Fire and Scottsbluff Fire were among those responding as the semi carried an estimated 10,000 gallons of diesel, premium and regular fuel. The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle, which was estimated to have taken more than an hour.
The driver had been transported to Regional West Medical Center by Air Link. A Colorado ambulance helicopter also had responded to the scene.
Additional details weren’t yet available as of press time.
Maunette Loeks
Maunette Loeks is the digital news editor of the Star-Herald. Contact her at 308-632-9054 or by email at mloeks@starherald.com.
