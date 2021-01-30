Drought persists in Panhandle

Nearly a quarter of Nebraska — including most of the Panhandle — is experiencing extreme drought, according to the most recent Drought Monitor report. Another 45% is listed in severe drought, despite recent snowfalls.
Thursday’s report showed numbers for extreme drought are the highest in the past five years, as the most recent extreme drought conditions only affected 7% of the state, mostly central Nebraska, in 2014.
Changes to weather patterns due to warming oceans and other climate-change impacts means concerns for decades-long extreme droughts in southern and western regions of the United States, while other regions are hammered with too much precipitation. Nebraska’s Climate Assessment Response Committee found droughts bring “obvious losses in yields in crop and livestock production, drought is associated with increases in insect infestations, plant disease, and wind erosion,” in addition to fire dangers and the personal and public costs from job losses, property devaluation and lost tax revenue.
Associate Nebraska State Climatologist Al Dutcher said there might be some relief with a possible shift in long-term weather patterns, though most relief was felt on the eastern side of the state.
“Here in Lincoln, we received a full season’s worth of snowfall in the matter of the last 30 days,” he said.
He said the La Niña cycle, which changes weather systems based on temperatures in the Pacific Ocean means drier air over western Nebraska, continuing drought conditions and little snowfall. He said but there have been some changes in those long-term weather patterns.
Dutcher said additional rainfall in the southern United states determines drought impacts in the west, as storms coming off the Gulf pick up the moisture for storms farther inland, with wetter air bringing additional precipitation.
Meteorologist Matthew Brothers at the Cheyenne National Weather Service Forecast Office in Cheyenne said there’s a chance for snow in western Nebraska Wednesday and Thursday, though how much moisture is expected to come with it is hard to estimate.
“There’s not been a lot of not a lot of agreement among some of the models we look at,” he said. “It’s definitely looking like we could get some snowfall with it, but the amounts are really uncertain.”
Brothers said the northern Panhandle could see an inch or two of snow, while the Kimball and other southern Panhandle could see up to five inches.
“It’s still a little far out. And it’s definitely been changing a bit, but that’s what they show for now,” Brothers said.
Dutcher said if wetter conditions continue, there could be several opportunities to finally get into significant snowfall in the next several weeks, and possibly a wetter spring.
“The trend of this above normal moisture in the eastern half of the Western High Plains, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, bode very, very well for at least a good return of spring moisture,” he said.
Dutcher warned if storms start to lift north and take moisture in eastern Nebraska farther up into the eastern Dakotas, it could mean rougher conditions for cattle in the next six weeks.
While nowhere near the extreme and exceptional drought conditions as in 2012 and 2013, Dutcher said the next few months are critical to watch. For those years, he said there was two years of subpar snowpack and increased demand for irrigation, which brought the reservoirs to the point where a normal year of snow didn’t fill them up.
“We’re not to that point, yet,” Dutcher said. “Add one additional year of dryness, now we’re in a real world of hurt. So this is a critical year going forward. And the good news that I see is it looks like this overall, very long-lived dry pattern, at least temporarily, there looks to be a break.”
He said major storm activity could increase, bringing snow upstream to the Seminole and Pathfinder reservoirs in Wyoming.
Snowpacks for the Laramie North Platte river basins in Wyoming and Colorado are at 9 inches, about 70% of what they usually are, between 12-15 inches of snow water. Smaller snow packs mean less meltwater feeding the river and reservoirs in the spring. Dutcher said that could be compounded by a dry summer.
“If we can get some semblance of a normal snowpack, I don’t see that we’re going to have a major problem getting our reservoirs filled up,” he said. “But if we do come in below normal, the real problems are going to exist if we continue to stay dry during the summer, really hammer on the irrigation demand and pull these reservoirs down into that 30% range, like we’ve seen in the advent of the major drought period.”
Eight Wyoming reservoirs feed the North Platte River. Currently, two major reservoirs: Seminole and Pathfinder are just under 60% capacity according to Wyoming’s State Climate Office. Some of the smaller reservoirs show more range: Glendo is 67% full, Alcova is at 82%, but Guernsey is at 33%.
Dutcher said now is not the time to worry as much about levels because snowmelt season starts in April.
“(The Bureau of Reclamation) will start releasing that water when they have a clear picture of the snowmelt that’s coming in. So even though it’s down 33%, it will be an early beneficiary of release to make way for additional snowmelt,” he said.
Dutcher said if the weather patterns shift enough for a wetter May and June, all the better.
“That might not end the drought, but it certainly will weaken it significantly,” Dutcher said.