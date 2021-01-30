Drought persists in Panhandle

“The trend of this above normal moisture in the eastern half of the Western High Plains, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, bode very, very well for at least a good return of spring moisture,” he said.

Dutcher warned if storms start to lift north and take moisture in eastern Nebraska farther up into the eastern Dakotas, it could mean rougher conditions for cattle in the next six weeks.

While nowhere near the extreme and exceptional drought conditions as in 2012 and 2013, Dutcher said the next few months are critical to watch. For those years, he said there was two years of subpar snowpack and increased demand for irrigation, which brought the reservoirs to the point where a normal year of snow didn’t fill them up.

“We’re not to that point, yet,” Dutcher said. “Add one additional year of dryness, now we’re in a real world of hurt. So this is a critical year going forward. And the good news that I see is it looks like this overall, very long-lived dry pattern, at least temporarily, there looks to be a break.”

He said major storm activity could increase, bringing snow upstream to the Seminole and Pathfinder reservoirs in Wyoming.