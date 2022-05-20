Drug court helps addicts turn a new leaf with family, opportunities praised as catalysts for change

Drug court attendees came together in Scotts Bluff County this week to celebrate the work they’ve done to get their lives back on track during National Drug Court Month.

The celebration was held Monday at the District 12 Reporting Center in Gering.

“It takes the desire to make real changes and good changes in your lives,” Adrian Rubottom, children and family supervisor for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, told the group. “I want to thank all of you for doing that, and for taking the program seriously, and for making the effort to make your lives better, because you all deserve good lives.”

Andee Hardesty, Scotts Bluff County’s drug court coordinator, said each drug court across the state holds its own celebrations which emphasize what the courts do best.

They motivate attendees to push towards sobriety, she said, “to become better, to do better, and to not be an addict anymore.”

Though around 10 recovering addicts attended the celebration, two in particular shared their stories with the group to help them learn from their mistakes and stay on the path to recovery.

For Josefina Gomez, drugs had been a central part of her life. She’d been arrested for selling or using drugs several times.

“It finally took me this last number to realize that doing drugs is not a way of life,” Gomez told the group.

She said she has been in drug court since October 2001, taking various classes along the way.

“I’m 41 years old, and I was tired of being locked up,” she said.

She was missing out on the lives of her sons, now all in their late teens or early twenties. She’d provide financial support, but wasn’t able to be there to spend time with them.

“...I was there for the money. I was kind of buying their love. I wasn’t there as a mother,” she said.

At first, Gomez said she tried to play the drug court system. Her parents took in her sons when the state took custody away from her for doing methamphetamine.

She now wants to take care of her aging parents like they took care of her and her kids. She hangs out with her family, she said, and that gives her the strength to stay sober.

“My kids are what gets me through this,” she said.

Gomez said she is glad to be part of the drug court program.

“I realized that the more you put into the program, the more you get out of it,” she said, adding that it’s helped her find opportunities for jobs. “...My story can help others. I would like to be a mentor for children ... whatever their reasons for doing drugs, we have to find a way to help them.”

Nowadays, Gomez said, whenever she’s in a situation where she might be tempted to do drugs, she weighs the pros or cons as to what might happen, and decides against it every time.

Robert Scott Jr. decided he’d start his story at the beginning.

“I’ve been in trouble since I was 12 years old,” he told the assembled drug court group. “I was in and out of juvie halls, penitentiary. I did 11 years and 8 months in my first sentence in Massachusetts, I did 13 years in Wyoming State Penitentiary. I have 29 felonies. I should be in prison the rest of my life.”

Despite his record, he said he’s turning over a new leaf thanks to the effort he’s put in at drug court. His problems started with a toxic father, he says.

“I was 12 years old and I went to go ask my mother for some money to go to the store and buy some candy,” Scott said, describing his dad telling him belligerently that he couldn’t ask his mother for money. “From that moment on I knew I had to be a man. I had to go get my own money ... I started selling drugs, smoking weed and drinking. I’ve been in and out of the system my whole life. I’m 48 years old and I still struggle.”

Scott said he struggled with communication and anger issues. He said he would snatch purses, take the money and mail back the IDs and drivers licenses back to his victims because he still had a conscience.

Prison didn’t reform him, he said. It just taught him how to be a better liar and a better thief. Even in entirely different states, he was still around the same types of people who led him down such a path in the first place.

He has four sons by four different women, but admitted he was barely around in their lives.

“I’m glad I have boys, but I’m sad I’ve never been there for them,” he said.

Now, Scott serves in a mentorship program helping other youths. Since joining drug court, he says he has also gotten sober. He acquired a 401k and a driver’s license and has grown closer to his brother. He mows lawns and helps people move furniture as a side job. He gave his cousin a job referral and a place to stay.

“I figured if I can give back, it can make me a better person,” he said.

For anyone struggling with addiction, he said he recommends cutting people out of their lives who encourage toxic behavior. Being in the program has put him in contact with people who have been good to him and supportive of his goals. He said he still tries to reach out to them as much as he can.

“Drug court is all about putting the effort in. ... You just have to be honest with yourself,” Scott said. “...I’m just trying to do the best I can. I know I can do better, I just need to put more effort into my goals.”

