Duck Draw sets new records for number of entries, prizes

For the second year, the Duck Draw replaced the Duck Dash, where physical rubber ducks were raced down the North Platte. “Things have been a little different since COVID issues. Last year, we actually videoed it live...(since) things were so restricted last year,” Allen said.

A few hundred people attended the drawing’s festival. Gates opened at 9 a.m., and several vendors set up shop beforehand to sell food, books and clothing.

Allen said, “This year, we’ve kind of opened it up to a few of our nonprofits if they want to sell food as well, and we’ve never had this level of entertainment before.”

Tumbling students from the Carpenter Center provided entertainment, and Allo Communications set up a viewing of the Cornhuskers football game.

The top sponsors led the drawing. Kent Holub, the general manager of Team Auto, and Kelly Sandberg, general manager of Sandberg Honda, drew slips of paper from a massive spinner donated by the Star-Herald. The numbers had been randomly assigned, so the first person to purchase a duck was not slip number one.

For the buyers of the 11,009 ducks, which didn’t win, they earned the gratitude of the Duck Draw’s organizers.