Duck Draw sets new records for number of entries, prizes

Heidi McKibbon duck number of 3734 won her a new 2021 Toyota RAV4 at the 24th annual Rubber Duck Draw in the 18th Street Plaza.
It was an event that saw record participation from the community in support of the United Way of Western Nebraska. Almost 3,000 more ducks were sold than during last year’s draw, setting a new record of 11,049. There were also more prizes to be won than ever before.
“This is the first year we’ve had 40 prizes ... We’ve obtained some new sponsors and we’re so excited they’re helping us out,” Jill Allen, the United Way of Western Nebraska’s seasonal special events coordinator, said.
The runner-up prize, the second number drawn, went to Lisa Downey. She won a 2021 Honda Pioneer Side-by-Side vehicle. Becca Pierce, an employee of Downey’s husband, called her after the drawing and told her the good news.
“He has been a longtime supporter of the United Way, so it’s amazing that they won something,” Pierce said.
Among the other prizes were a La-Z-Boy recliner at number three, a year’s gym membership at Elite Health, two grills, free haircuts, and no fewer than 21 gift cards from nine different establishments ranging from $100 to $500. United Way members began acquiring prizes in February, and people were able to purchase ducks for 60 days.
For the second year, the Duck Draw replaced the Duck Dash, where physical rubber ducks were raced down the North Platte. “Things have been a little different since COVID issues. Last year, we actually videoed it live...(since) things were so restricted last year,” Allen said.
A few hundred people attended the drawing’s festival. Gates opened at 9 a.m., and several vendors set up shop beforehand to sell food, books and clothing.
Allen said, “This year, we’ve kind of opened it up to a few of our nonprofits if they want to sell food as well, and we’ve never had this level of entertainment before.”
Tumbling students from the Carpenter Center provided entertainment, and Allo Communications set up a viewing of the Cornhuskers football game.
The top sponsors led the drawing. Kent Holub, the general manager of Team Auto, and Kelly Sandberg, general manager of Sandberg Honda, drew slips of paper from a massive spinner donated by the Star-Herald. The numbers had been randomly assigned, so the first person to purchase a duck was not slip number one.
For the buyers of the 11,009 ducks, which didn’t win, they earned the gratitude of the Duck Draw’s organizers.
“We couldn’t do this without our community supporting us,” Allen said. “...We’re just so thankful for (them) buying ducks and coming to events like these.”
McKibbon and Downey will be presented with their vehicles on Monday at the Team Auto Center, where the amount of money raised will also be announced.
The other 38 winners can pick their prizes up starting on Monday at noon at the United Way office.