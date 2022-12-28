Duo to perform music that ‘stirs the heart and soul’ at Midwest Jan. 12

Music was a family affair in the homes of Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent growing up. That laid the foundation of their music knowledge, enabling them to share their passion for storytelling and artistry through songs across the genres of bluegrass, gospel and country.

Those lyrics will echo off the walls at the Historic Midwest Theater Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. when the Grand Ole Opry duo takes to the stage.

Dailey & Vincent are five-time Grammy award winners individually, three-time Grammy award nominees collectively, four-time Gospel Music Association Dove Award winners and 35-time International Bluegrass Music Association award winners.

“As soon as we take the stage, it’s going to be some great quartet singing,” Darrin Vincent told the Star-Herald. “We do a lot of different types of music from bluegrass to country to gospel. Usually within the first eight songs, they hear a collection of those types of music and some comedy and some cover songs and songs we’ve written.”

Vincent said he and fellow artist Dailey grew up around music, making music an integral part of their identity.

“I grew up in a family group out of Kirksville, Missouri, so we just grew up singing that type of music,” Vincent said. “Jamie grew up with his daddy playing bluegrass when he was 5. So that was our DNA.”

Vincent has performed on stage since he was 3 or 4 years old, and he’s never had a day job since music has been his whole life. He’s a fourth-generation musician.

They decided to meld the genres of bluegrass, gospel and country music as each connects with the audience and allows them to reflect on life’s memories.

“It stirs the heart and soul,” he said. “We talk about growing up and being a child and things you used to do and, of course, being in church and things that really touch your heart.”

Throughout the show, the audience is encouraged to engage with the artists by clapping and singing along, which fuels the artists to entertain them harder. They can also request songs during the show.

“Some of the songs we do, they touch me,” Vincent said. “They still have an impact and I’ve done them for 15 years over and over. But they still hold true to that, and I love singing it and seeing the reaction of the people. That’s my reward in doing music.”

After the show, they will give autographs and take photos with fans.

The duo has played across the globe, including at iconic venues like the Ryman Auditorium and Carnegie Hall. They also bring their music to a national audience weekly through the television series "The Dailey & Vincent Show" on the Circle Network. The show is on Season 5. Their PBS special "Dailey & Vincent ALIVE — In Concert" features a concoction of vocal blends with Dailey singing tenor and Vincent harmonizing. The special has over 1,000 airings.

Dailey & Vincent’s recently released live CD, “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard bluegrass chart and has stayed in the top spot for over 15 weeks. They also released their first Christmas album, “Dailey & Vincent: The Sounds of Christmas,” which also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard bluegrass chart and No. 8 on the Billboard holiday chart.

Tickets are on sale now at midwesttheater.com or by calling 308-632-4311. The public can also visit the Midwest Theater box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Seats are selling quickly but are still available both on the floor and in the balcony.