Dustin Rief looking for a home-state connection

Editor’s Note: this is the first article in a three-part series about the candidates named as finalists for the city manager position at the City of Scottsbluff.
A current Minnesota administrator is among candidates who will interview next week in the search for Scottsbluff’s next city manager. The candidate, Dustin Rief, said he and his wife are looking to move back to their home state.
“We’re hoping Scottsbluff is long term for us, or as my wife puts it ‘the forever city’” he said in an interview with the Star-Herald Tuesday.
Rief, 43, is currently the administrator for the City of Orono, in Minnesota, which has a population of about 8,147 and a total budget of about $16 million. He’s one of the three candidates vying for the top administrative position at the city, one that usually brings a six-figure salary and requires managing nearly 140 employees, a $48 million dollar budget and, right now, the impacts of a global pandemic in the region’s largest city.
Born and raised in West Point, Nebraska, Rief has seven years of municipal experience, five of those in city administration.
Rief spent just over a decade in the military from 1996, just after graduating high school. He lived overseas for most of that time, serving in Japan, Germany and Kuwait, then a number of military bases around the U.S. until 2007. Rief worked in a few jobs in the commercial aviation business, but ultimately, returned to school. He attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha where he received a bachelor’s degree in political science and government and later, a master’s of public administration.
“When I was in the Army, I needed to serve something greater than myself, when I got out I was kind of missing that,” he said.
He got involved in the Chamber of Commerce, and started to see things from the municipal side while general manager at K&R Equipment Inc., his father’s company in West Point. In March 2013, he became a public works specialist at the City of Omaha. In June of 2015, he accepted a job as a city administrator and clerk in Clarion, Iowa, where he stayed for two years.
“It was full service, city, rural, very agriculture-dependent,” he said.
He then took the offer at Orono, another full-service town. He’s never been terminated from the positions he has held.
Rief said he wants to stay past the three to five year average common among top city administrator positions, according to the International City/County Management Association.
“I have young children, we’re not trying to move anytime soon, we want a stable environment for them, and I’m looking for that long-term community where I can make a big impact, but also be a part of,” he said.
He declined to answer questions about the things he may see as Scottsbluff’s challenges and opportunities, saying “I don’t want to say anything before the interview.”
Rief will be the first candidate to interview with the City of Scottsbluff at a special meeeting held Nov. 30, at 5 p.m.
