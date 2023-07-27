Randy Meisner, a former Scottsbluff resident who made music history playing with The Eagles, died Wednesday, July 26.

According to a posting on The Eagles' Facebook page, Meisner, a founding member and former bassist and vocalist, with the band died at the age of 77. The Facebook page cites his cause of death as having been due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD).

In it's post, the Eagles' outlined some of Meisner's history: As the original bass player for the pioneering country-rock group, Poco, Meisner was at the forefront of the musical revolution that began in Los Angeles, in the late 1960s.

In 1971, Randy, along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon, formed the Eagles and contributed to the band's albums, Eagles, Desperado, On The Border, One of These Nights, and Hotel California. He was inducted with the Eagles into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit,’” a quote attributed to The Eagles said on the Facebook post.

Prior to Poco, he was bassist and vocalist with Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band.

Locally, Meisner was a member of the band, The Drivin' Dynamics, which still plays at community events today and lead by Meisner band mate, Larry Soto. Soto and the band have published memories about Meisner on its Facebook page through the years and a website called Randy Meisner Retrospective includes recollections of Meisner's time playing in communities throughout the Panhandle. That website was also updated to note Meisner's death. Other musicians and bands have also posted remembrances about Meisner.

Randy was born on March 8, 1946, in Scottsbluff. Funeral arrangements are pending.

