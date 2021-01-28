Eagles spotted in western Nebraska year-round

The trees around Hampton Park in Gering have a few winter visitors. Bald eagles use the cottonwoods near the railway ponds as a roost in the cold winter months, following the waterfowl across the continent in the yearly migration dance. They extend dark wings, gracefully skimming over the ice, unbothered by the temperatures dropping into the teens.
While bald eagles can be seen in Nebraska year-round, winter and spring are the best time to see large numbers of the birds, according to Nebraska Game and Fish. The species was wiped out in the state during settlement in the 1800s due to loss of habitat and hunting. But eagles faced a precipitous decline in the 1900s because of environmental loss and contamination from pesticides like DDT caused soft eggshells. Bald eagles were protected by state and the federal governments and after those protections, rebounded over several decades in the lower 48 states. In 1991, evidence of their recovery was spotted near Douglas, when the first eaglet in more than 20 years fledged. Game and Parks estimates there are just over 100 nests in 2010.
On tall trees and telephone poles around Western Nebraska eagles perch, often near what water hasn’t frozen over to hunt birds like geese, ducks and some of their favorite food – fish.
Young bald eagles are mistaken for golden eagles as they have a mottled pattern without the distinctive white head and white tail, which they develop at four years old. Bald and golden eagles share the skies in Nebraska, so the best way to tell them apart is to check their legs. A golden eagle’s legs are entirely covered in feathers to just above the ankle, while young bald eagles’ are bare.
But while these top predators of the sky showed remarkable resilience, they are still vulnerable to pollutants and nesting area loss.
Betsy Finch, the director the Raptor Conservation Alliance at Nebraska Wildlife Rehabilitation Inc., said the eagles’ biggest threats are human-caused injuries and habitat loss, then weather.
“They get hit by cars, they fly into buildings, they hit fences. Trees are cut down, that kind of stuff. They’re shot, poisoned or trapped. Those are all man-made problems,” she said. “There are natural ones, too, like a nest in a tree getting blown down.”
Although known to withstand cold temperatures, Finch said birds that are already sick or injured could be killed by cold weather.
Finch, who’s been rescuing raptors for the past four decades, said she’s already seen four eagles in 2021 with lead poisoning, which only one survived. She said most eagles with lead poisoning ingested it from hunting or fishing activity.
“Like from deer carcasses, if there’s any shrapnel left in it, or somebody leaves a gut pile behind and there’s shrapnel in it,” Finch said. “They can also get it from lead sinkers. And they can also get it from like upland game like pheasants, because there’s no restriction on lead shot for pheasants.”
She said the requirement for steel shot when hunting waterfowl save raptors’ lives, but it’s not enough. Currently, lead poisoning can be treated, if she or others can catch it in time.
“We can treat it,” she said. “But, it involves shots twice a day for a certain number of days, and then rest periods, and then shots again, and then we monitor the lead level with blood samples.”
Finch and a cadre of volunteers work to transport injured raptors across the state rehabilitate and educate others about them.
“Most of our volunteers are basically relay people from all across the state – from Alliance to Omaha – we have volunteers set up that can take in or go out and get injured birds,” she said. “They have been trained to do initial first aid and assessment, and then they get them on the road heading this way toward the center, and hopefully, healed.”