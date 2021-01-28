Eagles spotted in western Nebraska year-round

RESCUING AN INJURED RAPTOR

Betsy Finch, the director the Raptor Conservation Alliance asked that if people find an injured bird of prey that they first, get another person to help if possible.

“The best thing is to grab a towel or a jacket and put over the birds,” she said. “Wear gloves, grab, and gather the bird up. Make sure you have a hold of the feet just above the toes, so they can’t hurt you. They don’t know you’re trying to help them. Get them into a cardboard box with ventilation holes around the bottom.”

After moving the bird, call the Raptor Rescue hotline for Nebraska Wildlife Rehabilitation Inc. at 866-888-7261.