Eakes Office Solutions acquires MoneyWise

Passersby on Broadway might have noticed some recent changes to MoneyWise Office Supply at 1717 Broadway. On Sept. 1, the local business was bought by the Nebraska-based Eakes Office Solutions, becoming the company’s 14th location throughout the state. Scottsbluff “is very similar to a lot of the other communities we work in ... and those are kind of our wheelhouse,” Kevin Hafer, a managing partner for Eakes, said.
Hafer will run the Scottsbluff branch for the foreseeable future. He takes over from MoneyWise owner Cindy Hamon, who will be retiring at the end of the month. The acquisition, Hafer and Hamon said, had been in the works for more than six months. Hafer said a key part of Eakes’ strategic plan is to focus on expansion.
“Cindy was looking at retiring, and we were looking at expanding, so the timing seemed just right,” he said.
The newest Eakes location will remain on Broadway for the next three or four months, then move to a larger building once a suitable one is found. “This space wouldn’t hold us,” Hafer said. “We’d outgrow it pretty quickly.”
Eakes sells several types of items in addition to MoneyWise’s current supply of office supplies. The company deals in office furniture and janitorial equipment, as well as copiers and printers. They have been in the area for some time already, having supplied sofas and patient chairs to Regional West Medical Center. They are also working on a project with Western Nebraska Community College.
The sudden change in ownership came as a surprise to some longtime customers, such as Larry Hobday, who visited the store to try to get an item laminated. “I didn’t know they were selling it ... but I’ve been going in and out of here at least once a month for a long time,” Hobday said.
He said he often checked the store out to purchase office supplies.
Hamon said she went door-to-door, introducing some of the new Eakes representatives to several of her regular customers. She said it’s that type of one-on-one interaction which she will miss the most when she retires. Eakes, though, primarily targets a different type of customer.
“We focus more on business-to-business commercial sales than we do walk-in retail sales,” Hafer said, adding that the company will not operate as a traditional retail store.
The bulk of their business will involve supplying other businesses with materials through contracts and shipments. In addition to a few current MoneyWise employees staying on, they will hire representatives to oversee supply, janitorial, copy and printer, and furniture sales.
The new Eakes store will still offer products for special orders, and Hafer said they would help walk-in customers however they could, like with Hobday and his lamination request. The company will officially have a grand opening, and ramp up their advertising, once they open at their permanent location.