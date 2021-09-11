Eakes Office Solutions acquires MoneyWise

The sudden change in ownership came as a surprise to some longtime customers, such as Larry Hobday, who visited the store to try to get an item laminated. “I didn’t know they were selling it ... but I’ve been going in and out of here at least once a month for a long time,” Hobday said.

He said he often checked the store out to purchase office supplies.

Hamon said she went door-to-door, introducing some of the new Eakes representatives to several of her regular customers. She said it’s that type of one-on-one interaction which she will miss the most when she retires. Eakes, though, primarily targets a different type of customer.

“We focus more on business-to-business commercial sales than we do walk-in retail sales,” Hafer said, adding that the company will not operate as a traditional retail store.

The bulk of their business will involve supplying other businesses with materials through contracts and shipments. In addition to a few current MoneyWise employees staying on, they will hire representatives to oversee supply, janitorial, copy and printer, and furniture sales.