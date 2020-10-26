Early storm drops significant snow on Panhandle

A system out of Canada brought arctic conditions to the Panhandle Saturday night in into Sunday, dropping nearly a foot of snow in Scottsbluff and Gering.

According to meteorologist Richard Emanuel from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, the Scottsbluff-Gering area received a report of 10 inches of snow. Broadwater and Dalton reported 14 inches and the Wildcat Hills checked in with 11 1/2 inches. Sidney reported 8-10 inches, and the Pine Ridge area showed 6-8 inches.

Portions of Interstate 80, U.S. Highways 30 and 385 were closed for at least part of the day Sunday. A Facebook post from Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs said the Cheyenne County Courthouse would remain closed Monday with the exception of cases scheduled in the courtrooms.

Emanuel said the storm covered much of Wyoming and Colorado Saturday and Sunday, and was dropping snow in Kansas and into northeast Oklahoma Monday morning. Snowfall amounts were higher in Colorado, he said.

“It’s just a low pressure system that came out of Canada and brought some good arctic air with it that came out ahead of it,” Emanuel said. “...We had a little cold air and then (were) overrun by the southwesterly winds and (it) created a nice little overrunning pattern, which allowed the precipitation to expand over a pretty large area.”