Early storm drops significant snow on Panhandle
Early storm drops significant snow on Panhandle

Early storm drops significant snow on Panhandle

Aaron Powell cleans his neighbor's sidewalks after the storm hit Sunday night. He said while he's dealt with big snows all his life, both he and the snowblower were a little unprepared for the foot of snow in October. 'This thing, it had a flat this mornin' and I was cussin' it on the patio and got 'er runnin'.'

 Danielle Prokop/Star-Herald

A system out of Canada brought arctic conditions to the Panhandle Saturday night in into Sunday, dropping nearly a foot of snow in Scottsbluff and Gering.

According to meteorologist Richard Emanuel from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, the Scottsbluff-Gering area received a report of 10 inches of snow. Broadwater and Dalton reported 14 inches and the Wildcat Hills checked in with 11 1/2 inches. Sidney reported 8-10 inches, and the Pine Ridge area showed 6-8 inches.

Portions of Interstate 80, U.S. Highways 30 and 385 were closed for at least part of the day Sunday. A Facebook post from Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs said the Cheyenne County Courthouse would remain closed Monday with the exception of cases scheduled in the courtrooms.

Emanuel said the storm covered much of Wyoming and Colorado Saturday and Sunday, and was dropping snow in Kansas and into northeast Oklahoma Monday morning. Snowfall amounts were higher in Colorado, he said.

“It’s just a low pressure system that came out of Canada and brought some good arctic air with it that came out ahead of it,” Emanuel said. “...We had a little cold air and then (were) overrun by the southwesterly winds and (it) created a nice little overrunning pattern, which allowed the precipitation to expand over a pretty large area.”

According to the NWS, temperatures in Scottsbluff bottomed out at 6 degrees Monday morning with lows overnight Monday into Tuesday expected to reach single digits below zero. Emanuel said he doesn’t anticipate much in the form of wind, so the wind chill shouldn’t reach dangerous levels.

“The rest of the week, it’s going to be warming up, which will melt some of the snow,” Emanuel said. “I don’t see any more precipitation for a while now.”

Emanuel said clear skies at night combined with the snow on the ground combine to bring the frigid temperatures.

“The clear skies allow the air to radiate out real good,” he said.

Reporter

Mark McCarthy is a reporter with the Star-Herald and oversees the Gering Courier as editor. He can be reached at 308-632-9049 or via email at mark.mccarthy@starherald.com.

