Early voting ballots to be mailed in September

It’s nearly election season, and Scotts Bluff County Clerk Kelly Sides said she expects it to go smoothly despite 2020’s tumult.

“Procedures will not have changed since the primary,” Sides said. “For in-person voting, we’ll have social distancing, masks are available but not required, we have pens people can take with them.”

Early in-person voting at the county clerk’s office starts Oct. 5.

Sides also anticipates increased absentee ballots. Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced last week that every registered voter in Nebraska will receive an early ballot request application in the mail. Staff at the Secretary of State’s office said the application will be a grey, tri-fold mailer. The terms, mail ballots and absentee ballots are used interchangeably, by Evnen in a news release.

“Anyone who wishes to vote early should request their ballot as soon as possible,” Evnen said.

The first ballots will be mailed out a month from now, on Sept. 28. The deadline to request an early ballot from the County Clerk’s office is Oct. 23.

Postmaster General Paul DeJoy, who assumed the role in June, walked back his plan for operational changes to the post office last week before being called to testify before lawmakers. In a statement, The postmaster general said that post office retail hours will not change, no processing facilities will close, overtime will be approved and mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will not be removed. He said he is suspending the changes that he said would save on costs to avoid “even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”