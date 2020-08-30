Early voting mail ballots go out in September

It’s nearly election season, and Scotts Bluff County Clerk Kelly Sides said she expects a smooth run despite 2020’s tumult.

“Procedures will not have changed since the primary,” Sides said. “For in-person voting, we’ll have social distancing, masks are available but not required, we have pens people can take with them.”

Early voting in-person at the County Clerk’s office starts Oct. 5.

Sides also anticipates increased absentee ballots. Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced last week that every registered voter in Nebraska will receive an early ballot request application in the mail. Staff at the Secretary of State’s office said the application will be a grey, tri-fold mailer. The terms, mail ballots and absentee ballots are used interchangeably, by Evnen in a news release.

“Anyone who wishes to vote early should request their ballot as soon as possible,” Evnen said.

The first ballots will be mailed out a month from now, on Sept. 28. The deadline to request an early ballot from the County Clerk’s office is Oct. 23.

In August, concerns about the election ramped up nationally with slow-downs at the post office, and President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims that absentee voting will steal the election.

Even as states expanded voting by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic, Nebraska voters shattered the record for absentee voting, casting nearly 400,000 in the primary.

At the end of July, the Postal Service mailed letters to 46 states, telling state Secretaries of State that voters could be disenfranchised by late-arriving ballots said many state’s deadlines do not allow for enough time based on delivery estimates.