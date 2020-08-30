Early voting mail ballots go out in September

It’s nearly election season, and Scotts Bluff County Clerk Kelly Sides said she expects a smooth run despite 2020’s tumult.
“Procedures will not have changed since the primary,” Sides said. “For in-person voting, we’ll have social distancing, masks are available but not required, we have pens people can take with them.”
Early voting in-person at the County Clerk’s office starts Oct. 5.
Sides also anticipates increased absentee ballots. Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced last week that every registered voter in Nebraska will receive an early ballot request application in the mail. Staff at the Secretary of State’s office said the application will be a grey, tri-fold mailer. The terms, mail ballots and absentee ballots are used interchangeably, by Evnen in a news release.
“Anyone who wishes to vote early should request their ballot as soon as possible,” Evnen said.
The first ballots will be mailed out a month from now, on Sept. 28. The deadline to request an early ballot from the County Clerk’s office is Oct. 23.
In August, concerns about the election ramped up nationally with slow-downs at the post office, and President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims that absentee voting will steal the election.
Even as states expanded voting by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic, Nebraska voters shattered the record for absentee voting, casting nearly 400,000 in the primary.
At the end of July, the Postal Service mailed letters to 46 states, telling state Secretaries of State that voters could be disenfranchised by late-arriving ballots said many state’s deadlines do not allow for enough time based on delivery estimates.
And while the Washington Post found President Donald Trump casts his own ballots by mail, he’s repeatedly criticized efforts to allow more people to do so, arguing without evidence will lead to increased voter fraud that could cost him the election with Joe Biden.
Trump said in both a press conference and a follow-up interview, that he opposed providing additional money to the Post Office to help them deliver mail-in ballots. In an Aug. 13 interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo, he said negotiations of a stimulus package were held up due to Democratic proposals of $25 billion in aid to the post office.
“They need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said. “If they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it.”
Postmaster General Paul DeJoy, who assumed the role in June, walked back his plan for operational changes to the post office last week before being called to testify before lawmakers. In a statement, The postmaster general said that post office retail hours will not change, no processing facilities will close, overtime will be approved and mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will not be removed. He said he is suspending the changes that he said would save on costs to avoid “even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”
The operational shifts enacted in June led to nationwide delays in postal deliveries and DeJoy said post office workers are working “restlessly” to reverse those.
Evnen said in his release that USPS recommendation for returning early ballots by mail is Oct. 27.
Sides emphasized Nebraska law requires absentee ballots to be received by the end of Election Day — postmarks are irrelevant, and Sides said the county has a specific drop-box on the south side of the county building just for ballots, which will remain locked until Sept. 28.
“I don’t have any control over the Post Office,” Sides said. “If there is any concern, bring it to our office and hand deliver it or pull up and drop it in our dropbox.”
Sides said the most common mistake she sees are ballots sent in with the envelope unsigned, invalidating them.
“You must sign your envelope,” she said. “We have their signature captured in the voter record to compare against.”
Sides said the county had nearly 300 applications for absentee voting since the office started accepting them July 6.
In May’s primary, more than 5,700 people requested a ballot for absentee voting and 5,159 ballots were returned. Sides said mail-in ballots made up 75% of the Scotts Bluff County votes cast in this year’s primary, which Sides said was nearly double the amount of requests for absentee voting in the 2016 election (elections usually draw more people to vote that primaries).
For in-person voting, people need to bring “only their name and address,” Sides said. A voter card or driver’s license are not required and are only required to verify if an address has changed. The Secretary of State website also said documents to verify addresses include copies a utility bills, bank statements, government checks or paychecks.
Sides said she’s still looking for poll workers to help direct voters, sign voters in and hand out ballots, as there was a shortage for the primary.
“We got some new people, we are hoping and we’ll see,” she said.