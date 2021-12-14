East Point Horspice program planned at Alliance Public Library

ALLIANCE — Celebrating the “National Day of the Horse” in December, the Alliance Public Library will feature an event with East Point Horspice an amazing local program bringing horses and people together for life-enriching experiences. On Monday, Dec.27, from 4-5 p.m. in the Community Room, discover more about their mission and work, plus a power point presentation including photos of their amazing horses and more.
For more information, please check out our Facebook page or contact Cynthia Horn, Children’s and Youth Services Librarian at 762-1387.