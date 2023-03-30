If the Star-Herald's annual list of Easter Egg Hunts is any indication, the Easter bunny will be quite busy, hopping along from one hunt to the other, over the next two weeks.

Easter Egg Hunts start in full force this week and continuing through next weekend.

If an Easter Egg Hunt is missing from this list, email the Star-Herald at news@starherald.com and we'll get your hunt on our online listing and calendar.

MARCH 31

ALLIANCE — Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., ages 5 and under, Alliance Recreation Center, 1202 E. 10th St. (Note location change due to weather.)

APRIL 1

SIDNEY — Plummers Insurance Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Legion Park.

SCOTTSBLUFF — Egg-stra Special Egg Hunt, 10 a.m, Easter Egg Hunt for children with special needs, First Baptist Church of Christ, 3009 Ave I. Event hosted by Autism Society Nebraska-Scottsbluff.

SIDNEY — Easter Egg Hunt for children with special needs, 11 a.m., Legion Park.

GERING — Easter Eggstravaganza, 1-3 p.m., Central Church of Christ, 1245 Five Rocks Rd. Details: bit.ly/40FKLyT

SCOTTSBLUFF — Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Saddle Club, 2412 W. Overland. Other events, including Tack Swap, horse massage clinic and more, starting 9 a.m. Information: historicsaddleclub.wildapricot.org or email historicsaddleclubsecretary@gmail.com.

APRIL 2

SCOTTSBLUFF —Egg- Stravaganza, 2 to 4 p.m, YMCA. Cost: $5.

APRIL 4

ALLIANCE — Annual Chamber Easter Egg Hunt, 4 p.m., Alliance High School Practice Fields

APRIL 8

SCOTTSBLUFF — Community Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Grace Chapel, 300 Valley View Drive. Details: bit.ly/3lOiszI

GERING — Gering Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Oregon Trail Park.

MITCHELL — Mitchell Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Centennial Park.

HEMINGFORD — Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Hemingford City Park.

KIMBALL — Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by New Hope Youth group, 11 a.m., Gotte Park.

CHADRON — Chadron Community Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., Chadron Baseball Fields.

LINGLE — Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m, Whipple Park.

SCOTTSBLUFF — Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m, Zion Evangelical Church, 3617 Fifth Ave.

BROADWATER — Broadwater VFD Egg Hunt, Weborg pasture, 1 p.m.

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport VFD — Egg Hunt, East City Park, 1:30 p.m.