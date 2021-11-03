eCarrierCheck presents donation to Festival of Hope

GERING — Employees of eCarrierCheck, a member of The Holliday Family of Companies, announced the presentation of a check to Festival of Hope as a result of its Breast Cancer Awareness campaign held during the month of October. The company donated $2,000 to the organization.

Jared Ross, vice President of Business Development for eCarrierCheck, said in a press release: “With one of your very own employees recently winning the fight against breast cancer, it was important to us to honor her by raising funds forlocal families who are still fighting cancer.”

eCarrierCheck is a freight software and technology company located in Gering that offers online tools for the trucking industry. These tools allow freight professionals to find more trucks and drivers to meet the demands of businesses who require their products moved across the nation to consumers. The software also allows the same professionals to find new clients who need their products shipped. Users of eCarrierCheck access all the freight transportation tools at www.eCarrierCheck.com.

eCarrierCheck and its employees are excited to help families in our area in the fight against breast cancer.

“One of our guiding missions is to give back to people in our community. With that in mind, we have taken a percentage of all our October subscriptions to eCarrierCheck and donated it to Festival of Hope. With an estimated 44,000 women losing their life to breast cancer in 2021 alone, we have to fight back,” Phillip Holliday, president of Holliday Family of Companies, said.