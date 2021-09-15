Eclipse Movie filmed in Gering now showing on Amazon Prime

McMillen was working with producers Debra Lord Cooke and Elissa Piszel, also the movie’s leading actresses, to find the perfect location for the film’s main characters in the pinnacle scene, the viewing of the Great American Eclipse.

“How could I say no?” said Betz-Marquez.

With Dome Rock and the South Bluff as a backdrop, Valley View Farm offered the perfect site. With only two days to prepare, Betz-Marquez also agreed to include the cast and crew in the communal meals.

An actress herself, Betz-Marquez was offered the bit part of a Nebraska farmer offering directions to the main characters when lost on the back roads. Chief Gray Sage and his companions also were added to the film. The scene that featured Betz-Marquez fell to the cutting room floor after the Maine Film Festival requested the film be shortened but she was pleased to earn an actor’s listing on the IMDB database for film professionals.