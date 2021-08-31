Ed Wards Project at the West Nebraska Arts Center

SCOTTSBLUFF — West Nebraska Arts Center, with the sponsorship of Charlotte Edwards and her family, presents The Ed Wards Project Class.

This class is open to all skill levels in grades seven through 12. The program will run through May 25. The goal of WNAC’s Ed Wards Project Class is to offer visual arts education to teens using the Nebraska State Standards for Fine Arts Education as a guide.

Students will create, present, respond to and connect art with the human experience. Through exploration of media (painting, drawing, printmaking, collage, sculpture, applied design, technology, etc.), students will create a portfolio of their work throughout the program and have an opportunity to participate in a gallery exhibit during the months of March and April.

This is a drop-in class every Wednesday of each month. The cost is $10 for members of the WNAC and $15 for non- members of WNAC. This price includes materials. This year’s instructor will be Michele Denton.