Editor announces changes with new additions to Star-Herald

The Star-Herald editorial team has new members and changes to positions.
Bryanna Winner has joined the team as the new sports editor. Winner comes to the Star-Herald from southern California. She is a graduate of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and has a Master of Arts in Mass Communication from California State University. She has worked as a sports reporter and editor.
“Bryanna is a great addition to our team,” Star-Herald editor Brad Staman said. “She is an avid sports fan and a great sports journalist bringing new excitement to our area coverage. Over the next few weeks, she will be looking to bring together a group of freelance sports reporters to help cover area events.”
Jeff Van Patten, our former sports editor, will be moving to the news side. He will be our lead drone pilot, visual journalist, and breaking news reporter. He will also focus on features from across western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming.
“Jeff is a fantastic photographer and feature writer,” Staman said. “His leadership will add strength to the news team.”
Christopher Borro has joined the team as a reporter covering business, Scottsbluff City Council and much more. Borro is a recent graduate of the University of Iowa and is originally from Chicago, Illinois.
Olivia Wieseler, who has been with the team for a little over a year, will continue to cover Gering schools along with arts and entertainment. Wieseler will also continue as the Gering Courier editor.
“Olivia has proven herself as a top notch reporter and photographer,” Staman said. “Her leadership with the Courier has been a huge asset to the overall team.”
Working remotely, for the time being, Lauren Brant will continue covering education, tourism and health. Brant will make trips back to the Panhandle from the western slope of Colorado from time-to-time covering special events, such as the upcoming U.S. National Balloon Championships and Old West Balloon Fest. However, until she is able to move back to the area, she will work remotely for the team.
Maunette Loeks will continue as the digital editor. She will also be covering cops and courts, along with Scotts Bluff County Commissioners.
By the end of August, the Star-Herald will have one additional reporter joining the team. Danielle Jones, who grew up on a farm in the Ozarks, will be the team’s new agriculture journalist. She will also work as a visual journalist.
“It is exciting to finally have an ag journalist back on the team,” Staman said. “Ag is a key part of our community and to have a reporter with a farm background is critical. Danielle is also a fantastic photographer and videographer whose skills will strengthen an already strong team.”
The addition of Jones will give the Star-Herald a full editorial team, which will allow for much more coverage of local events, people and issues.
“We have been running short-staffed since May and it will be wonderful to be able to field a full team again,” Staman said. “There are so many great stories to tell in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming and with a full staff we can do just that. Our readers desire the best and we aim to give them more, great local coverage.”