Editor announces changes with new additions to Star-Herald

The Star-Herald editorial team has new members and changes to positions.

Bryanna Winner has joined the team as the new sports editor. Winner comes to the Star-Herald from southern California. She is a graduate of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and has a Master of Arts in Mass Communication from California State University. She has worked as a sports reporter and editor.

“Bryanna is a great addition to our team,” Star-Herald editor Brad Staman said. “She is an avid sports fan and a great sports journalist bringing new excitement to our area coverage. Over the next few weeks, she will be looking to bring together a group of freelance sports reporters to help cover area events.”

Jeff Van Patten, our former sports editor, will be moving to the news side. He will be our lead drone pilot, visual journalist, and breaking news reporter. He will also focus on features from across western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming.

“Jeff is a fantastic photographer and feature writer,” Staman said. “His leadership will add strength to the news team.”

Christopher Borro has joined the team as a reporter covering business, Scottsbluff City Council and much more. Borro is a recent graduate of the University of Iowa and is originally from Chicago, Illinois.

