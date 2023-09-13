WNCC hosts meet & greet open houses with new president

Western Nebraska Community College President Greg Dart will host open houses at all three WNCC campuses to meet members of the community.

“It is a pleasure to start my tenure at this outstanding institution,” Dart said. “I am amazed by all of the wonderful things happening on our campuses and look forward to meeting members of our communities.”

The Alliance Campus Open House is scheduled for Thursday, Sep. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Room.

The WCCA Board of Governors will host a welcome reception on the Scottsbluff Campus for Dart following the Oct. 4 board meeting from 3:30-5:30 p.m. where the community is invited to meet Dart as well as members of the board.

Dart was named president in April and took the helm of the college in July. Previously, Dart served as the chief campus administrator for 10 years at Utah State University-Eastern.

Dart believes that in rural Nebraska, partnerships are the lifeblood of success.

“I am thrilled to get to meet members of the community and look for ways that we can work together to accomplish vital things for western Nebraska,” Dart said. “I know together we can accomplish things that we could not do on our own.”

The first open house was held on Sept. 7 at the Sidney campus.

Panhandle Public Health District maintains national accreditation status

Panhandle Public Health District recently announced it has successfully completed a review process to maintain national accreditation status through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) as of Aug. 21.

In maintaining its accreditation status for another five years, PPHD has demonstrated that it meets PHAB’s quality standards and measures and has the capacity to continue to evolve, improve and advance to continue improving the health of the residents of the Nebraska Panhandle.

The non-profit PHAB works to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure and innovation. PHAB’s accreditation program, which receives support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sets standards against which the nation’s governmental public health departments can continuously improve the quality of their services and performance.

“We are so pleased to again be recognized by PHAB for achieving national standards that foster effectiveness and promote continuous quality improvement,” Kim Engel, PPHD director, said in a press release. “This is a testament to our skilled and dedicated employees that go above and beyond every day to provide high quality services grounded in the community’s needs.”

PPHD was one of the first local health departments in Nebraska to be accredited and is among the first in the state to achieve reaccredited status. National accreditation was launched through PHAB in September 2011.

PPHD’s most recent Community Health Assessment has identified five priorities including: access to mental health services, including substance misuse; cultural awareness and support to decrease health disparities; affordable safe housing; early childhood care and education; and community engagement and education. PPHD works with system partners to implement strategies across our large geographic area for impact.

Fort Laramie NHS hosting Wind River Dancers Saturday

Fort Laramie National Historic Site will celebrate Native American culture and heritage on Saturday, Sept. 16 with a special event featuring the Wind River Dancers. This group will be traveling to Fort Laramie from the Wind River Reservation, home of the seventh largest Indian reservation in the United States. The performance will begin at 2 p.m. near the Visitor Center (bleachers).

The Wind River Dancers perform a variety of American Indian dance styles, which are comprised of men’s traditional, women’s fancy shawl and jingle dress, to name a few. Throughout the presentation, the dance styles are explained to the audience to share Native American culture and heritage. Music performed by drummers and singers is also explained to the audience so everyone has an opportunity to better understand this extraordinary exhibition of Native American culture.

Admission to the park is free. For more information and a schedule of events visit the park website at nps.gov/fola or call the park at 307-837-2221.