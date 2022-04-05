2 Scottsbluff students win scholarships during UNL Math Day

Scottsbluff High School sent a record 12 students to the PROBE II math scholarship competition at University of Nebraska – Lincoln for its annual UNL Math Day event on Saturday, April 2. Of those 12 students, two placed in the top 10, earning scholarships to UNL to study math.

Prior to this year, Scottsbluff has only ever had students place as high as eighth and only one student break top 10. This year that all changed, with junior Clara Heldt placing third and winning a $4,000 scholarship and senior John Mentgen placing seventh and winning a $2,000 scholarship.

Only the top 50 students from across the state could qualify for the PROBE II after completing the PROBE I, which was administered in December. The PROBE II consisted of six questions, each worth 20 points, for a maximum score of 120. Students were not allowed to use calculators, had to justify their claims to each college-level problem through evidence and proof writing, and had an hour to do it all.

“Ultimately, we had a good showing,” Shelby Aaberg, SHS Math Club adviser, said. “The kids practiced throughout the summertime; they practiced in the fall. And once this part of the contest was postponed to April, they really took advantage of the additional prep time.”

Typically, the contest is held in November, but with COVID, both rounds got pushed back. However, just as Aaberg said, it didn’t faze the students, and they took full advantage of the extra time.

“It was exciting as a teacher to see … afterwards, when the kids were just all huddled around the problems — they got done with the test — and comparing their methods, their solutions, seeing what they did right or wrong,” he said. “That was really cool that none of them were complaining about the experience; they were all dialed into how do we get better? What did I get right or wrong? How do I do better the next time? So that part was really cool to see.”

Aaberg said he hopes to continue to grow the math program in Scottsbluff, and if any parents are interested in getting their students involved, they can start as early as elementary with the multiple math camps hosted by the SHS Math Club throughout the summer. Middle students also have the opportunity to get involved with MATHCOUNTS. It doesn’t have to just be at Scottsbluff either, he said.

“It’s a lot of area schools — Gering Junior High has a (MATHCOUNTS) team, so does Alliance, Alliance St. Agnes, Banner County, some of those other schools. We want to grow these opportunities for our kids in the Panhandle and we want parents to be getting involved in those opportunities. If they want to get involved, if the kids are interested, encourage them to reach out to their math teacher and get their kids started on MATHCOUNTS.”

Scottsbluff High School PROBE II results (out of 50) and scores (out of 120):

Third — Clara Heldt, junior, 82

Seventh — John Mentgen, senior, 68

13th — Riley Ibero, junior, 59

23rd — Adrien Palomo, senior, 44

Tied for 24th — Ava Imhof, senior, 41

27th — Isaiah Jones, sophomore, 33

30th — Leah Polk, junior, 27

Tied for 31th — Harrison Maser, eighth grader, 24

Tied for 31th — Wisley Mooc, sophomore, 24

Tied for 31th — Grant Kildow, sophomore, 24

Tied for 34th — Dillon Archbold, sophomore, 22

Tied for 34th — Michael West, senior, 22

